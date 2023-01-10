 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BPS Board welcomes new members

  • Updated
BPS board

Superintendent Jason Alexander administers the oath of office to re-elected Board of Education members Eric Trusty and Doris Martin. Newly elected members Brandon Vetrovsky and Charles Riedesel were also sworn into office.

 Christina Lyons Daily Sun staff

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education welcomed newly elected and re-elected board members on Monday evening during the regular meeting.

Brandon Vetrovsky, Charles Riedesel, Doris Martin and Eric Trusty were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.

The organizational portion of the meeting which is held every January was also conducted.

Eric Trusty remains President and Doris Martin will serve as the Vice President again. Both were approved by unanimous vote.

Positions of secretary and treasurer with Dr. Jackie Nielsen and Jason Alexander respectively were for another term.

Janet Byars was appointed as the chair of the School Community and Staff Relations committee. Charles Riedesel and Eric Trusty will also serve on that committee.

Lisa Pieper will serve as the chair of the Americanism committee with Brandon Vetovsky and Eric Book.

Janet Byars will also serve as chairperson of the Negotiations committee. Doris Martin and Eric Book were also appointed.

Eric Trusty will continue to serve as the NASB Legislative Delegate and Doris Marin remains the Government Relations Network Representative.

The Committee of the Whole meeting will be held on Feb 2 at 6 p.m. and the next meeting of the BPS Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

