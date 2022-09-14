BPS building fund to rise, budget remains balanced

The Beatrice Public Schools proposed budget was presented on Monday at the regularly scheduled Board of Education Meeting by Superintendent Jason Alexander.

Despite a spike in the district's building fund, tied to the ongoing design and pending construction of a consolidated and centralized elementary school, officials note that the ask of taxpayers has not increased, but the rising valuations of Gage County land has led to an increase in revenue.

“The financing and educational programming that supports the best interest of students attending Beatrice Public Schools will always be the primary goal in our budget process,” Alexander noted as he presented the budget.

The factors influencing the total state aid received were reviewed at the beginning of the budget hearing.

“There a lot of complexities intertwined in this computation. Basically, needs minus resources equals your state aid,” said Alexander.

Urban evaluation increases make up approximately 53% of the overall property taxes collected. Agriculture is 38% of the total taxes with personal property and a miscellaneous rounding out the overall tax categories.

The total allowable budget of expenditures for the school district is $30,651,868.00.

“Our revenue supports our anticipated expenditures for the year. We have a balanced budget,” Alexander said.

“Historically, Beatrice Public Schools has been very frugal and has not expended more money that what they bring in,” said Alexander. “The per pupil cost at Beatrice Public Schools has remained under the state average for a very long time. That shows a great deal of respect to the property owners and being conscientious.”

Eric Trusty, President of the Beatrice Public School Board, issued a statement later following the meeting to clarify that the district's the budget details.

"The district levy is capped at $1.05 by state statute when you add the general fund levy ($0.909) and the building fund levy ($0.139) together to total $1.048," he said. "No school in the state can go over that levy of $1.05 between the general and building fund. The past year, the district had a general fund levy of 94-cents and the coming year, that levy would decrease to 90-cents under the proposed budget. The district's building fund levy would go from 10.6 cents to nearly 14-cents. Increased valuations set by the county will increase our revenue, it is not a tax asking increase but a by-product of the increase in valuations.

“Regardless of the new building project we would have moved our levy to the building fund to cover needed maintenance and reconditioning of the old buildings. In short it’s a choice to recondition old buildings and continue to operate inefficiently in areas of personnel and safety, or upgrade to a new building that meets the goals of providing a building that meets code in 1. Safety and Security, 2.Equitable Services for all Students, 3. Efficiency of operations in personnel and programs management,” Trusty said.

Construction on the new school is expected to start in the spring of 2023 with anticipated opening in the fall of 2024.

The preschool through fifth grade building, which will be located on the north 30 acres of an east Beatrice lot owned by BPS, will replace the current elementary schools and preschool.

The school project stems from an interlocal agreement between the district and ESU 5 which formed the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency.

The plan under the interlocal agreement would allow for payments without raising additional taxes on Beatrice residents, pulling from the district’s building fund levy instead—which Alexander said is expected to generate from $1.3 million to $1.9 million every year in the coming years.

The final amount has been estimated around $35 million. The estimated lease payments during the financing period will be about $850,000, paid twice annually.

School board members unanimously agreed to pursue the lease option after voters struck down a pair of bond issues that would have utilized tax dollars to build a similar building. School officials say that the existing elementary buildings present safety issues, are inefficient and present challenges to student learning.