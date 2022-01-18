BPS cancels school on Thursday and Friday

Beatrice Public Schools called off school on Thursday and Friday in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Spurred by the Omicron variant, the rapid rise in cases has caused what administrators called a “significant staffing crisis” in a message to parents.

“With the recent rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and other illnesses creating a significant staffing crisis, Beatrice Public Schools is concerned about having sufficient staff in our buildings each week to keep schools safely open for student in-person learning,” the message said. “We are experiencing challenges at every position – teachers, paraeducators, nurses, counselors, psychologists, transportation, nutrition services, custodial, office support staff, administrators, and all of the other support positions that help a school run safely. In addition, a large number of students are missing valuable instruction and falling behind.”

Tri County Elementary closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, reeling from similar staffing issues. Six out of its 19 teachers were out sick alongside a significant portion of the student body.

Tri County Superintendent Randy Schlueter said the staffing shortage isn’t helped by a strained pool of substitute teachers.

“The substitute population for the most part has been retired teachers,” Schlueter said. “And as a retired teacher, many of them aren’t interested in placing themselves into positions where they could become ill. So many of them have declined to sub.”

Schlueter said on Wednesday, the administration will reassess and determine if the elementary can resume operations. He said he expects no major change to policies at Tri County, and he stressed the importance of in-person learning.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander also expressed the importance of in-person learning and said the administration is analyzing the situation closely. About a dozen teachers were out sick on Tuesday.

“The COVID numbers are definitely escalating rapidly,” Alexander said. “We’re very concerned… But we’re also very proud of our teachers, who’ve been willing to step up and do what they’ve needed to do.”

Health institutions in the area expressed similar concerns over the COVID wave. Last week, Beatrice Community Hospital tightened up its visitation and masking policy due to the high community spread of the Omicron variant.

“Omicron is easily transmissible and is the most common form of COVID being seen in our community,” said Chief Nursing Officer Tasha Hesman. “In an effort to protect our patients and our staff we felt the need to reduce the number of people coming into the hospital. We do have staff absences due to COVID and while we are not in crisis mode we are very concerned and we need to do everything we can to keep our staff healthy and able to care for patients. We expect that we will be monitoring staffing day-by-day for the next couple of weeks.”

