You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BPS closes school for rest of month
View Comments
breaking alert top story

BPS closes school for rest of month

{{featured_button_text}}
Daily Sun logo

Beatrice Public Schools is closing classrooms for the end of the month. 

In a press release from the district sent Monday afternoon, schools will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday to allow staff to prepare for the shutdown, which will last until at least March 31. 

Each school will be sending individual messages to families to let them know how the district will proceed to ensure learning opportunities continue.

The district is also creating a plan for food disbursement during the closing of schools in the Beatrice community. This will be open to all children ages 1-18. The district plans to send additional information to all families and post updates to its website. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News