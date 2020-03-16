BPS closes school for rest of month

Beatrice Public Schools is closing classrooms for the end of the month.

In a press release from the district sent Monday afternoon, schools will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday to allow staff to prepare for the shutdown, which will last until at least March 31.

Each school will be sending individual messages to families to let them know how the district will proceed to ensure learning opportunities continue.

The district is also creating a plan for food disbursement during the closing of schools in the Beatrice community. This will be open to all children ages 1-18. The district plans to send additional information to all families and post updates to its website.

