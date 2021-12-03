BPS committee of the whole meets to hear architecture pitches

Representatives from two architectural groups presented their visions for the design of a planned Beatrice Public Schools elementary building during the BPS committee of the whole meeting on Thursday.

DLR Group and BCDM Group pitched and then fielded questions from the committee.

Vanessa Schutte, who helped in planning and programing the assessment of Beatrice’s existing facilities, led the DLR Group presentation.

Schutte was joined by her colleagues, Aaron Persen, who would be project manager, and Allie Smith, who would be the interior designer.

“Last week, Jason called and said you were looking at potentially starting construction hopefully this summer in the 1,000 student elementary, ‘Is that possible?’” Schutte said. “Yes it is, if you choose a site adapt approach. Starting from scratch and designing a custom school in that time is very challenging … So what we’ve done is we’ve come and we’ve pulled several projects that DLR Group has done in the past … With these prototypes, we do this often, you can make modifications to them.”

Schutte talked through the DLR diagrams of differently styled schools in Nebraska, emphasizing the strengths and weaknesses of each and how the designs could work in Beatrice’s context.

Persen stressed that each model was only that, and there would be opportunity to adjust the plans to fit the school district’s needs.

“You are not buying a floor plan that can’t be modified,” Persen said. “It’s very flexible.”

Pat Carson and Matthew Erion presented a slide show for BCDM Group. Carson and Erion talked conceptually and presented a kit-of-parts method, which allows construction to be carried out at the assembly level instead of the raw material level.

Pre-fabricated building parts need only be assembled, allowing for ease of design even for unique contexts, Carson, who would be principal-in-charge, said.

“So one of the things we want to test in terms of flexible and growth, is not only what are your needs for today, but what are your needs for tomorrow?” he said. “How can we set up the building to be easily adaptable for those things that we don’t know, sitting here, the challenges you will face.”

Erion, who would be project manager, said the group wanted to focus on three things in their process of preparing a design: understand, learn and create.

“We want to have basically a three to four month jam session here, concentrated design, which means people are going to be able to relay information,” Erion said. “It’s scheduled, it’s structured, it’s very collaborative. And hopefully the process is going to net you something that is uniquely yours, what you need educationally for your staff and your students.”

The BPS school board will decide which architecture group to partner with at their next meeting on Dec. 13.

In other business:

Jacquelyn Nielsen, BPS vice superintendent, passed around a proposed schedule for the next academic year. Nielsen and others resisted the idea of starting school a week later in August, saying it would lead to schedule challenges throughout the year.

The meeting ended with a discussion of policy article updates, led by BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander and High School Principal Jason Sutter. Sutter focused on Article 5, adjusting the 5-credit communications requirement for graduation to expand the necessary credits and make more classes viable for the requirement.

Sutter said he’d continue working on the adjustments and said he will bring it to the next committee of the whole meeting in January.

The next school board meeting will take place in the BPS Administration Building conference room on Monday, Dec. 13.

