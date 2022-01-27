BPS committee of the whole meets to hear proposed policy changes

The Beatrice Public Schools Board Committee of the Whole met to discuss the 2020-2021 audit report and policy updates during its meeting on Wednesday.

First, Ryan Bruns from Dana F. Cole reported on the audit he conducted of BPS in the 2020-2021 year.

Bruns walked the Committee through the audit, hovering over the most important aspects of the report.

“Bottom line is, net change was a positive $1.5 million, which puts the net equity of the district at $16.8 million for the year,” he said.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the School Board will get a chance to approve the audit at the next board meeting.

The Committee discussed proposed policy changes. Members especially focused on a change to Article 5, which would update the school’s graduation requirements. High School Principal Jason Sutter presented two options for adjusting the high school’s communications requirement.

“The first thing is that we keep our requirement similar to what it has been,” Sutter said. “I shared with you that at some point we only had two courses at the high school that would meet the communications requirement: the intro to theater course and the journalism class… So we’re going to bring [the speech course] on the registration and see what kind of number of students sign up for that.”

Additionally, the school would offer an audio-visual media production course and the possibility of a public speaking dual credit course through SCC for the communication requirement.

The second option would follow other schools around the area in embedding the communications requirement into the English department.

Some Committee members like Eric Trusty supported the second option.

“Especially at a high school level, you can embed communications and some sort of presentation skill, written or whatever that may be,” he said.

Others, like Doris Martin, favored the first option.

“I will have to heartily disagree with that,” Martin said. “I believe that the purpose of the communication credit, once again, was to communicate with a large audience.”

Martin and Jon Zimmerman said focusing on communications education is important for a well-functioning democracy.

BPS has uniquely high credit requirement in the area at 260. Sutter recommended keeping graduation credit requirement the same.

“Personally, there are concerns about how lessening our requirements would look,” he said. “Sometimes it’s okay to be an outlier… Most of the times kids come in and just rise to those expectations.”

Sutter said the graduation rate has dropped to 83%, but he said he doesn’t think that has to do with graduation requirements.

In other business:

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen presented the Committee with an update on professional learning community, or PLC, leader training, something the district has been actively pursuing. Three teachers spoke on behalf of its impact.

Nielsen also discussed the instructional specialist partnership with ESU 5. Instructional specialists can help coach teachers and enhance their capabilities, Nielsen said.

“We are looking at probably having two instructional specialists that would be hired by ESU 5,” Nielsen said. “So they would be ESU 5 employees, but we would be one of the districts that would say, ‘Hey, we want to help pilot and build that program.’”

Alexander reported on progress with the new elementary school building. He said they originally planned for $40 million, but it may be between $30 and $35 million depending on square footage.

Alexander also brought up Nebraska legislation related to education. He spoke approvingly of LB 890, which would provide property tax relief while also supplying more funding to schools in need through a sales tax.

