BPS discusses plan in cases of COVID-19 closure

Officials with Beatrice Public Schools are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst for the district's employees in the case of another COVID-19 related shutdown.
BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed a plan for employee pay during remote learning during the School Board’s meeting Thursday evening.
He said officials have been working to form a plan in the event that cases of the virus would continue to grow and cause schools to close to students, as they did in the spring.
In attempt to get ahead of any closure issues, Alexander said the district is working on a “win-win” plan in the form of a work agreement that will offer protection to district employees by ensure they receive 50% of their remaining salaries and try to find additional work to recoup the other half if schools close.
“The agreement basically outlines an agreement between the staff member and the district in which the staff agrees to be paid for 50% of their regular salary up front,” Alexander said. “if we go into a COVID closure situation they will be paid 50% of their regular salary up front. The understanding is that with the agreement for them to return to work, we will provide 50% of their salary for hours worked beyond that.
“We’ll pay them 50%, but in order for them to get the other 50% they have to sign the return to work agreement, agreeing they’ll come back to us and then we do everything we can to find the extra 50% they missed out on in the form of other work requirements or other duties.”
School Board member Janet Byars questioned what would happen if the schools would close and the employees would not be called back, or if no additional work could be found.
“We will try and find work for them, or in the event that the school year gets extended into June or July, which we don’t anticipate that happening, but that could be dictated to us through the director of education, to meet hourly requirements that 50% would be made up during that time,” Alexander said. “It protects the district, but it also protects that employee.”
The plan was discussed during the board’s committee of the whole meeting, where items are brought up for discussion but no action is taken.
The discussion came one week after Lincoln Elementary School moved to remote learning following confirmed cases of COVID-19, a transition scheduled to end next week.
Due to the possibility of more COVID-19 cases throughout the district, BPS began requiring the use of face coverings without an opt-out option.
Byars suggested at the meeting that when the risk level decreases the opt out option should be reinstated.
“It was always to slow the spread, not to stop the spread so we don’t overwhelm the health care system,” she said. “I think it’s such a new thing that everybody is struggling with the overabundance of information. One day you’re supposed to wear them, the next day you’re not supposed to wear them. I think that what the district has done is done the best job possible with the data that we have in using Public Health Solutions and Beatrice Community Hospital.”
All currently confirmed cases at BPS involved people wearing masks, as it’s a requirement for district staff.
