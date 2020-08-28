BPS discusses plan in cases of COVID-19 closure

School Board member Janet Byars questioned what would happen if the schools would close and the employees would not be called back, or if no additional work could be found.

“We will try and find work for them, or in the event that the school year gets extended into June or July, which we don’t anticipate that happening, but that could be dictated to us through the director of education, to meet hourly requirements that 50% would be made up during that time,” Alexander said. “It protects the district, but it also protects that employee.”

The plan was discussed during the board’s committee of the whole meeting, where items are brought up for discussion but no action is taken.

The discussion came one week after Lincoln Elementary School moved to remote learning following confirmed cases of COVID-19, a transition scheduled to end next week.

Due to the possibility of more COVID-19 cases throughout the district, BPS began requiring the use of face coverings without an opt-out option.

Byars suggested at the meeting that when the risk level decreases the opt out option should be reinstated.