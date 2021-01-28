BPS employee arrested for enticing Beatrice teen

A DeWitt woman was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, Beatrice police arrested Casey L. Schaefer, 28, of DeWitt for enticement by an electronic device, two counts of child abuse and allowing an unauthorized driver to operate a motor vehicle.

According to a press release from the police department, the arrest stemmed from a report filed on Monday concerning social media messages between Schaefer and the 14-year-old male from Beatrice.

The messages appeared to be enticing and questionable in nature. The press release also stated the messages indicated two may have been involved in an intimate relationship.

Schaefer and the boy were both questioned and evidence was discovered that led to Schaefer’s arrest.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander confirmed Schaefer was employed by the district prior to her arrest.