BPS employee arrested for enticing Beatrice teen
alert featured

BPS employee arrested for enticing Beatrice teen

  • Updated
A DeWitt woman was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

On Wednesday, Beatrice police arrested Casey L. Schaefer, 28, of DeWitt for enticement by an electronic device, two counts of child abuse and allowing an unauthorized driver to operate a motor vehicle.

According to a press release from the police department, the arrest stemmed from a report filed on Monday concerning social media messages between Schaefer and the 14-year-old male from Beatrice.

The messages appeared to be enticing and questionable in nature. The press release also stated the messages indicated two may have been involved in an intimate relationship.

Schaefer and the boy were both questioned and evidence was discovered that led to Schaefer’s arrest.

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander confirmed Schaefer was employed by the district prior to her arrest.

“On Jan. 27, 2021 Beatrice Public Schools terminated the employment of paraeducator Casey Schaefer,” he said. “Beatrice Public Schools was made aware of a criminal investigation related to her behavior and is cooperating with the police department in this matter. The district will also conduct an internal investigation once the criminal investigation is completed.”

Alexander asked anyone with information related to the case to contact police.

Police believe the alleged relationship between the two happened around two or three months ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

Casey Schaefer

Casey Schaefer
