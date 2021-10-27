BPS, ESU5 may partner to build elementary school

A joint effort from two education organizations could be formed as early as next month as part of plans to build a new elementary school in Beatrice.

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education and Educational Services Unit 5 are considering a partnership that would form a new public body, out to plan a new school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

After considering several approaches to finance a new building, BPS and ESU5 are discussing a partnership to create a special public entity under the Interlocal Agreement Act. With this option the newly formed Southeast Nebraska Education Agency would be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the proposal is a unique avenue to build an educational building that stood out as the best option, in part because it wouldn’t raise taxes.

“We made a commitment to our community to make sure we didn’t leave any stone unturned as to how we may approach this building project,” he said. “I feel very good about the fact we looked at every single avenue possible. We talked about the possibility that a bond issue could still take place. We talked about lease-purchase, we talked about lease-buyback, we talked about private-public partnerships and at the end of the day essentially where we’ve ended up is really an avenue that has been around for a long time, but not necessarily an avenue that’s been pursued a whole lot by schools.”

During Monday nights Board of Education meeting, Michael Rogers, an attorney with Gillmore and Bell, Paul Grieger, managing director of D.A. Davidson Wealth Management and Justin Knight with Perry Law Firm discussed the proposal with the board, and what it would mean for area residents.

Rogers said under the proposed agreement BPS would not own the elementary building, but would lease it from the newly-formed group.

“That entity would issue bonds and build a pre-K through fifth grade building and lease it to the school district,” he said. “Not lease purchase it, but lease it to the school district for a period of time that you would expect to renew multiple times. The bonds then would be payable from the revenues received from this newly formed entity and the bond holders would be paid from those lease revenues.

"They’d be lease revenue bonds issued by the interlocal agency and the interlocal agency would lease the project to the school district. The school district would not own the building, it would be the interlocal agency that’s controlled by the school district and ESU5.”

A key point of the presentation was that taking the approach would not result in higher taxes.

“Living within the means of that $1.05 tax levy is important to the people in the school district, and so the idea here is that the interlocal agency, itself, would not have the power to levy taxes,” Rogers said. “It would not get any taxing power from the school district or the ESU. For the school district to make its payments under the lease to the interlocal agency it would not be able to increase its tax levy over the $1.05, so there would not be the power to do a bigger tax levy, unlike if you have a bond election.”

The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project. Information provided by the school district stated the arrangement specifically allows school districts to partner with other public entities to address building issues without raising property taxes if the school district has the capacity to do so within the confines of its budget.

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.

Five community meetings have been held in recent months, along with three smaller presentations to inform the community about these building issues, discuss options, answer questions, and address concerns.

Alexander has previously said all four current preschool through fifth grade buildings have fire code violations, health code violations, ADA compliance issues, and security and surveillance issues.

Alexander indicated ESU5 officials are on board with the plan to form a new group, and both groups could vote on the joint venture at their regular meetings in November. If approved, Alexander said he wants to maintain an aggressive timeframe getting the project off the ground.

Headquartered in Beatrice, ESU5 is one of 17 ESUs in the state created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1965. It serves Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties.

Details of the new board are yet to be determined in terms of how many members would serve, if representation would be equal between the two groups and how many members there would be. The board would be public and subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Board member Eric Trusty asked about the financial risk to the district if BPS failed on payments. Rogers said in a worst case scenario, ESU5 could foreclose on the building and BPS wouldn’t have access to the elementary school.

Trusty also said he supports the idea, questioning if the public would vote in favor of a bond that would bring a tax increase.

“I like the creativity of looking at different options because we’ve seen in the past, number one we’ve gone for a bond a couple times and also seen other school districts within our ESU even have gone out for bonds and have failed,” he said. “...What I like about this is we’re not asking for additional taxpayer money. We’re not asking to go above that levy. We believe we can finance this within the means of that $1.05 tax levy, which is a huge positive for communities, for the taxpayers and for our school district.”

Both the BPS Board of Education and ESU5 have their next meetings on Monday, Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0