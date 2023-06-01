Beatrice Public Schools held a “topping off” ceremony on Thursday morning for the new prekindergarten to fifth grade elementary school being built.

Superintendent Jason Alexander started by thanking all of the partners that have been involved in the process. He said this was an important milestone.

“Today’s ceremony really focuses on a milestone in the construction process,” he said. “It represents the final beam of the steel that is being put into the structure. This concludes phase one of the project.”

He noted it was symbolic of new beginnings in Beatrice.

“This is a testament of the dreams and desires of this Board of Education and previous boards that have worked very hard for this to come to fruition for our students,” he said.

Alexander said the building will provide a learning environment that will provide safe, secure, equitable and efficient learning spaces.

“It’s an amazing project," he said. "I’m looking forward to how this impacts our community and raises the bar of education for the youth in our community.”

Board member Lisa Pieper said she had been looking forward to the ceremony.

“This has been something we have been working on since (former BPS superintendent) Jon Lopez asked the Board of Education what our dreams were,” she said. “It’s been a long time and several superintendents since we started talking about a new elementary.”

The district’s vision for the building has been a priority since 2015.

Prior to the beam being lifted into place, all the partners involved in the project signed the beam. The elementary classes entering the building signed vinyl sheets that were adhered to the beam and will be a part of the structure. Teachers, parents and youth were also invited to sign the beam.

The final beam was placed on the south side of the building. Alexander explained where classrooms, offices, cafeteria and gym would be in the building. Tours of the site were offered for those interested.

The school is expected to be put into service in the fall of 2024.