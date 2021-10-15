BPS planning track resurfacing project

Officials with Beatrice Public Schools are planning for future projects, including an update to the track at Beatrice High School.

BPS plans to resurface the track, which will come at a total estimated cost of $86,000.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said the project was initially planned for this year, but was postponed due to coronavirus-related delays.

“We are in the process of resurfacing our track, which was scheduled to get done this summer but because of the company not being able to get all of the supplies because of COVID we’re having to put that off until next summer,” he said. “We didn’t want to risk it with the weather starting to turn cold.”

During Monday’s Board of Education Meeting, the board proclaimed Homestead Land Company the business partner of the month. Alexander said the company has been a longtime supporter of the Beatrice school system, and is also making a $5,000 donation for the track resurfacing project.

Alexander added the resurfacing project will benefit both students of Beatrice Public Schools and the public.

“The key is that many of our students will use this track, from our youngest students at an elementary field day to our oldest students and the competitions that we hold, and sometimes our community for events like cancer walks where people come and walk on the track,” Alexander said. “Homestead Land is making a contribution to that track and making it usable for our entire community and school family. We greatly appreciate that.”

