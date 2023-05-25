Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Beatrice Public Schools celebrated the retirement of five teachers and two classified staff as the school year ends.

Betty Bstandig has worked in education for 46 years. She started teaching in Minnesota in the fourth to sixth grade. After two years she moved to Beatrice and worked at Beatrice State Developmental Center in a classroom with people experiencing severe special needs where she worked for two years. Bstanding moved to Colorado and worked in a group home with children diagnosed with autism. She also worked in a daycare and at St. Joseph’s Parochial School. She has served at BPS for 21 years.

Bstandig’s advice to new teachers is to have fun.

“You have to have fun in your classroom,” she said. “If you are not having fun, chances are kids are not having fun. The hard work, instead of being seen as drudgery, is seen as enlightening kids.”

Wes Garland has worked with BPS for 22 years but has worked in education as a teacher for 33 years. He also spent many years coaching youth sports.

As he reflected on his career, he said it’s been difficult to prepare to leave.

“My room has been kind of my second home,” he said. “I’ve always felt like I had a lot of freedom in how to learn the concepts even when they are different.”

He said his best memories was being able to teach his kids and see them every day. He enjoyed coaching at the side of the mat or the dugout.

“Being in a system that allowed me to be active in my kids’ lives was a highlight,” he said.

Brenda Gronewold has worked as a teacher at BPS her entire career of 35 years. Her best memories involve relationships.

“While I have a few fond memories, all of them stem from the relationships I have formed,” she said. “Because I live in the same community where I have taught for decades, many of the students that I have taught are blended into my daily life. With many, there are relationships and friendships. As a teacher, it's hard to know if you have made a lasting impression on your students until years later. There is little more gratifying than when someone reaches out to let you know that you did make a difference to them.”

Sheryl Wiese has worked in education for 38 years with 25 of those years being at BPS. She also worked at the Youth Development Center in Kearney and for 11 years at Johnson-Brock school.

Her advice to new and beginning teachers was to make time for staff events.

“Make time for staff events,” she said. “Camaraderie is the glue that holds this chaos together.”

Carrye Meints has worked with BPS for 35 years. She has been involved with education for 39 years. She said she would miss being a part of the daily routine of the school but is looking forward to spending time with her husband and grandchildren.

Her advice to new teachers was to be consistent.

“Be firm but loving,” she said. “Set your expectations with kids and be consistent every single day. You will be successful when kids know what to expect.”

Dave Trout has worked 34 years with BPS. He worked at the middle school and the high school in maintenance. Trout said he enjoyed working at the school.

“I’ve enjoyed working with a lot of good people,” he said. “It has been fun to go to work with the people I have.”

Lorrie Stierwalt has worked for the district for 21 years in several different positions including para-educator and support staff.

“I always wanted to be a teacher, but because of life and all it entails, I never got to go back to college,” she said. “So, the best time period I had was the five years I spent at the high school helping students. It was so rewarding to get a chance to be able to work with students as close as possible without being a teacher.”

Superintendent Jason Alexander said he would like to thank and congratulate the students and the staff at the end of the school year.

"I would just like to say a job well done to all of our students on getting through the school year with many successful lessons learned and growth in so many areas,” he said. “Also, a huge thank you to the staff for all of their hard work with our students, your impact on the youth of the community is forever reaching. Congratulations to our retirees, and we hope you all have a safe and happy summer!"