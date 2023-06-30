Superintendent Jason Alexander reviewed recent Nebraska legislation that will impact Beatrice Public Schools.

LB243 created a third cap associated with school finance.

Alexander explained that there is already a $1.05 levy lid by state statute and a spending lid associated with budget authority that is certified by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The new cap limits the amount of new revenue a school district can generate to three percent, plus growth in membership, poverty, and English Language proficiency.

However, because of the size of BPS it can access up to six percent of additional property tax authority, if approved by a supermajority vote of the Board of Education. (Five of seven votes.)

LB583 was proposed by the Governor and was all part of the funding package that passed. The Governor is providing $309 million more in funding to public education in the state for the coming year.

“This really shows a true effort by the governor to help public education,” Alexander said. “The question everyone is asking, is what happens when the funds at the state level aren’t there?

“The new funding package creates foundation aid for non-equalized school districts for the first time since land valuation climbed in the mid to early 2000’s. However, BPS is an equalized school district.”

Non-equalized districts will receive $1,500 per student in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. Starting in the 2025-2026 school year equalized school districts will receive $600/student in foundation aid.

The legislative bill also increases the special education reimbursement to 80%. It was previously at 42% state reimbursable special education costs.

BPS has a 25% special education population rate and is increasing.

“Every school in the state agrees that this is a good way for the state to assist with funding in each school," Alexander said. “In a district like Beatrice, we will be seeing an increase in special education reimbursement, poverty funding, and English Language Learner funding, but we will not see the $1500/student foundation aid year in 2023-24 and 2024-25. We will get the foundation aid of $600 per student in 2025-26."

Alexander noted that BPS will not know exactly where the budget will end up until the budget documents are received in late June, and valuations are certified in mid-August.

“It’s important for people to understand how each school district is different, and will receive assistance from these legislative bills,” he said. “From the standpoint that non-equalized schools typically have lower levies because they have more land to draw resources from, and now will receive $1500 per student foundation aid. This means they can reduce their levy further.

“Equalized school districts like Beatrice typically have higher levies, closer to the $1.05, because of lower property values per student, and more diverse needs.”