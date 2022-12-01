BPS reviews test data

The Beatrice Board of Education reviewed Nebraska’s Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) Data during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday evening.

NSCAS is a statewide assessment system that embodies Nebraska’s holistic view of students and helps them prepare for success in postsecondary education, career and civic life. It uses multiple measures throughout the year to provide educators and decision makers at all levels with the insights they need to support student learning.

Beatrice Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen reviewed the data with board members and explained that since there were no assessments given in the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic, 2020-21 data is being used as a baseline for comparisons.

“Our goal in using this data is to figure out if our kids are growing in proficiency in Language Arts, Math and Science,” Nielsen said. “Science was given for the first time in 2021-22, so there is no baseline data.”

Science data for the first year ranked at 65% for fifth grade and 58% for eight grade.

“In comparing the years, we see proficiency in most grades have maintained or showed growth," Nielsen said.

Reading growth for the 2021 school year increased in every grade compared to the previous year except among fifth-sixth graders, where it stayed the same at 43%. The biggest jump was in third-fourth grades, where it increased from 43% to 54%.

Math growth was unchanged for third-fourth grades at 34%, while the remaining grades saw increases of up to 13%.

“Don’t get me wrong, we want more kids proficient, but if we can maintain rather than digress, that’s great too,” she said. “There are some areas of significant growth.”

Nielsen said that BPS is working with each teacher to see what they might have done differently to affect the significant growth areas.

“We do this each week during our Professional Learning Community time," she said. "Our PLC time and data go hand-in-hand.”

She said that while the data is valuable, it is a snapshot in time. The assessments are only given in the spring.

Nielsen pointed out there were some inconsistencies in the data.

“There were students who scored in the 84th percentile and 92nd percentile according to the MAP and were On Track Not College and Career Ready classified," Nielsen said. "Students also scored in the 53rd percentile and were not proficient at all. We know that each child at Beatrice Public School is more than a test score,. If a parent called and asked me about the score, I would ask how they were doing with everything else.”

She said that each building is classified according to the assessment.

“At this point in time, our classifications across the building and district are 'Good' except Paddock Lane is 'Great," she said. "Paddock Lane saw more growth in student data than other buildings.”

Nielsen noted that there are other things to consider in looking at the data such as chronic absenteeism and graduation rates. The BPS 4-year graduation rate is 86.23% and the 7-year graduation rate is 91.46%.

“In addition, the school continues to work with our 'Additional Targeted Support and Improvement' in special education and our English Learner students,” she said.

She said each building team is reviewing the data and it will be used in future discussions with the board and community.