Beatrice Public Schools has seen a consistent increase in students with another primary language other than English since the 2018-2019 school year.

Currently 1.26% of students at BPS fall in the English Language (EL) category.

Beatrice Public Schools was awarded a two-year Family Literacy Grant to assist with EL programming.

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the state percentages have also been increasing.

“During the 2021-2022 school year, 7.76% of the students in Nebraska had a non-English primary language,” she said. “Our Hispanic or Latino population has also steadily increased and it’s kind of exciting.”

Nielsen explained that not all of the EL students are Hispanic or Latino.

“Our diversity continues to grow,” she said.

Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said he loved that the students grow with diversity.

“They welcome everyone and that is a kudos to our staff,” he said.

Janssen said the teachers sprinkle in activities, books and different things in the curriculum throughout the year that celebrates diversity.

The school district currently has 33 students that are involved in EL programs. About half of those students are in the elementary buildings.

Janssen said he loves that most of the students are in the elementary.

“If we can teach them what Paraprofessionals Marikarmen Vazquez-Sanchez and Araceli Martinez- Bibrano are doing in the elementary, they will be more advanced when they get to the middle and high school level,” he said.

EL Instructor Salome Ausin-Dodge said there were two EL students at the high school that are on schedule to graduate this spring.

Spanish 4 students at BHS have also helped at the elementary which Janssen said has been so helpful.

Beatrice Middle School Assistant Principal Craig Stengel said the needs of students enrolling in the middle school who have not heard English before are different from elementary students that are learning a new language.

“A student in elementary seems to be able to become more proficient than a new enrollment from middle school,” he said. “There are five stages for language development, and we look at that to support the student.”

Nielsen said when teaching languages, it should be started in the preschool because of brain development.

“Research says immersion is the best when learning a new language. We use very creative approaches at BPS. We have an amazing team here,” she said.

Janssen noted that the staff are also strong advocates for the students.

Stengel said that it was important that our students felt successful.

“Our EL families look at the school as the center of the community,” he said.

Ausin-Dodge works with EL students in the middle school in the morning with reading. In the afternoon her focus is on Spanish at the high school. She also does all the required ELPA-21 Assessment testing in the district which screens the level of proficiency determining the services they will receive.

“The areas that are assessed are speaking, reading, writing and listening,” Ausin-Dodge said.

Vazquez-Sanchez and Martinez-Bibrano work in the elementary schools supporting individual students but also working with other staff.

Vazquez-Sanchez said the students love to be in school.

“We also help the student’s families to be a part of the community,” she said. “The community is also really learning how to be helpful.”

“It’s really about the whole family,” Janssen said. “It’s a partnership. It’s the Orangemen way.”

He also noted the EL students are amazing peers within the classrooms.

“It’s great to see all the students during unstructured times support each other,” Stengel said. “They’re talking in the lunchroom or in the gym. They all come together.”

Nielsen noted technology has been so important in working with EL families also.

Janssen told a story a little boy that takes his phone every morning to use the translator app to tell Janssen “good morning.”

“We want them to feel that comfortable with us,” he said.

“Our community is growing and how do we work together to build the resources,” Nielsen said. “We have a great start in the schools.”