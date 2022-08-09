BPS staff return for school year

The level of excitement was high as Beatrice Public Schools staff were welcomed back to the 2022-23 school year at the Hevelone Center on Monday morning.

The Beatrice Educational Association recognized staff for years of service in five-year increments. Five staff members were recognized for 35 years of service including Jackie Bornemeier, Betty Replogle, Peggy Doering, Carrye Meints, and Brenda Gronewold.

Eighteen new teachers, which will serve throughout the district, were introduced to the staff.

“We are dreaming, believing and inspiring” is the theme for the year. Staff will receive t-shirts to wear with one of the three vision statements.

“We do all of those things with the Beatrice Educational Foundation,” said Doris Martin, Executive Director. “We do many things to help you help kids like scholarships and teacher grants.”

The B.L.A.S.T. program and the Backpack program are supported by the B program of the Educational Foundation. The new program that is being supported through the B Program is Lady Mary’s Fund. The principals in each school will receive approximately $500 to purchase needed items for students like coats and clothing.

“It takes a team of people that turn on the lights in the morning and shut the lights off at night,” said Jason Alexander, Superintendent of Schools. “We appreciate every one of you. You each have a role which is an important part in providing education to our students.”

Jackie Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent, and Alexander asked staff to think about what motivates them.

“Why do you get up and come to school every morning?” Nielsen asked. “We challenge you to dream, believe and inspire this year.”

Kim Strobel, Strobel Education, spoke on “The Science of Happiness: How Cultivating Positivity Improves Our Outcomes.”

“I’ve studied happiness for over 20 years,” Strobel said. “People who hear me introduced as a Happiness Coach usually hate me before I start speaking, but I’m not all sunshine, rainbows and butterflies.

“I’ve had struggles, challenges, anxiety, and trauma before I started this work. When you go through things, it gives you a different perspective.”

Strobel spoke to staff on the concept of Positive Psychology which is the scientific study of the strengths that enable individuals and communities to thrive. It studies the positive outliers.

Strobel said 10% of happiness comes from external circumstances. Approximately 50% is determined by genetics.

“We can increase our happiness by 40% by changing our thoughts, behaviors, and actions.”