Beatrice Public Schools staff were welcomed to the new school year on Monday morning at the high school.

Breakfast was offered prior to moving to the Hevelone Center for a special program.

Beatrice Educators Association awarded years of service certificates to multiple employees of five-year increments.

The Beatrice Educational Foundation Director Doris Martin introduced five members of the fifteen-member board.

“All of the board members care a lot about Beatrice Public Schools,” she said.

Martin explained B-Club and noted that the funds are used for scholarships, teacher grants, BLAST, BEAM, Lady Mary’s fund and the backpack program.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said it was an exciting time of the year.

“We are excited to see all of you this morning,” he said.

Alexander gave an update of the new elementary building and showed a drone fly over.

He noted the theme for the year is “Under Construction – Busy Building Tomorrow.”

“This directly correlates with the elementary construction, but this happens every single day in classrooms across the district," he said. "This is about building relationships.”

Professional speaker and author Holly Hoffman spoke to the staff.

“We are all under construction,” she said. “We all have stress and problems and that is why it is important to focus on building yourself.”

Hoffman noted that she focuses on faith, determination, attitude, confidence, desire and perseverance.

She talked about her experience as a contestant and the last woman standing on the reality television show “Survivor Nicaragua.”

She said the process to be accepted on the show was extensive. There were approximately 100,000 applications.

“Never let the odds keep you from doing something you want to do,” she said. “This opportunity changed my life.”

Hoffman said that when she was finally accepted and was in Nicaragua with the television show for the 39-day game, she wanted to quit on the fifth day. She was told that the team really needed her and decided to stay.

“Do what is right not what is easy,” she said. “Change starts with your attitude. A negative mind will never give you a positive life.”

She continued to talk about the details of the game noting that they had only one-fourth of a cup of rice to eat most days.

During the game the team was divided into tribes, and one-by-one were voted off. She was the final female in a group of four. On day 38 she was voted off.

“I was not one day short,” she said. “I was 38 days long. Never give up.”

Hoffman continued her motivational speech by talking about her childhood and the obstacles she encountered but had had coach that believed in her.

“Everyone in this room is a real-world survivor.”

Most students will return from summer break on Thursday, Aug. 10 with a partial day.