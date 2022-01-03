BPS starts new year with visit from KC Wolf

Beatrice Public Schools welcomed staff back with a visit from the man beneath KC Wolf, the iconic mascot for the Kanas City Chiefs.

Dan Meers has zip-lined, jet-skied and traveled the world in his KC Wolf suit since the mascot’s inception 32 years ago.

Meers joked about the oddness of his profession, how he wears a suit to work every day, only with a tail instead of a tie. But his work goes well beyond curling the lips and the unfurling the smiles of Arrowhead Stadium attendees, he said. He delivers motivational speeches and does charity work in underdeveloped and disaster-stricken places.

“People ask me this question all the time: ‘Why is a 54-year-old man still running in a costume for a living?’” Meers said. “I’m sure my father-in-law asks that question all the time. You want to know the answer?”

He gestured to a picture of him standing with kids during one of his charity trips.

“That picture says it all,” he said. “I want my life to make an impact. I want this world to be a little bit better place just because I was here for a short time.”

Meers said he aspires to live with that passion for life every day, from the moment he wakes up. He came to treasure those precious, groggy moments all the more after an accident during a KC Wolf stunt practice that nearly took his life.

He had too much slack going into a bungee jump zip-lining practice and crashed into two stadium chairs, breaking seven ribs, collapsing a lung and cracking other bones. His recovery took six months, during which he penned his first book, “Wolves Can’t Fly.” His second is “Mascot on a Mission.” Meers said all proceeds from book sales goes to charity.

Meers said he learned a lot about life in nearly dying. He shared those lessons with BPS staff. He hovered on a Lillian Dickson quote that sits at his office desk: “Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once.”

“Take your coin and invest it by living every day with character and passion,” Meers said.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said Meers's presentation started the 2022 year on the right note.

“We just like to start our year … with some words of influence from a speaker who can bring some important concepts to staff about the importance of who they are and what they do,” Alexander said. “We got a chance to kick our new year off in the right way with a message of hope.”

After Meers finished, BPS staff went into to breakout sessions for the rest of the morning. Staff in K-5 education focused on staff wellness. Staff in the middle school and high school learned about using trauma-informed care approaches.

Alexander said the trauma-informed care approaches will help equip teachers with the tools they need to build bridges between them and students battling trauma.

“In our school, we work with a lot of students who are experiencing trauma, either mentally, emotionally or physically,” he said. “So part of our training is helping staff have some tools in their toolkit to be able to handle students who come to us with some trauma.”

Today marks the start of the second half of the academic year for BPS. Alexander said he is excited for what 2022 has in store.

“I’m looking forward to being around the people I love to be around, which are these teachers and these kids,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to continuing to build relationships and fostering new relationships.”

