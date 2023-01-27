BPS students learn respect, courage and kindness

Beatrice Public Schools students in the fifth, seventh and ninth grades participated in Youth Frontiers character retreats this week.

Youth Frontiers facilitator Jamaka Davis said the non-profit organization has been working with youth for 35 years in character education.

“We want to inspire character not only in youth, but in the community,” she said.

On Tuesday ninth graders came together in the Ozone to focus on respect.

“We learned what respect looks like and feels like to respect yourself and others. We talked about what it is like to stand up for the value of respect," Davis said. "If you don’t hold up respect and importance in your own life and actions, how can you expect the person next to you to do it either.”

Facilitators involve teachers and staff in engaging students in high energy group games, music and relatable education. Each day a facilitator would tell a personal story that would illustrate the purpose of the retreat. Students had an opportunity to make a pledge and commitment to themselves and their classmates at the end of each retreat.

Beatrice High School Principal Jason Sutter said he felt like the Youth Frontiers facilitators made a solid connection with all of the ninth-grade students.

“The facilitators talked in a manner that was understood and accepted by our students and worked really hard to make sure our students enjoyed the experience, but also learned a great deal about various aspects of respect,” he said. “The one theme that we felt was very powerful was the aspect of respecting yourself and using positive self-talk and actions to show respect for yourself, which builds confidence and self-care.”

He continued by saying he believed the improvement in respect will pay dividends within the school and with the BHS scholars.

Davis said the ninth graders at Beatrice High School were amazing.

“We hated to leave. They were the most beautiful, most inspiring and giving and helpful students. They were amazing. They blew our minds,” she said.

Seventh graders learned about everyday courage on Wednesday at the Beatrice Middle School.

“Every day courage looks different than heroic courage and we spent time breaking that down,” said Davis.

Youth Frontiers facilitator Dahlia Jones said she loves the transformation in the day.

“Kids don’t really know what to expect, but at the end of the day they had a chance to talk about their active everyday courage,” she said. “It’s great to see them connect with other students that they hadn’t usually talked to before.”

Beatrice Middle School Principal Andrew Haake said Youth Frontiers was an awesome experience for the seventh graders.

“Not only is our mission to provide high quality academic instruction, but we also aim to provide experiences and opportunities for students to grow in character,” he said. “It was very moving to see our kids grow in a very short amount of time.”

Fifth graders from Paddock Lane Elementary and Stoddard Elementary met in the Beatrice Middle School gym on Thursday to do the kindness retreat.

The learning objectives for the fifth-grade students were to learn the difference between kind and unkind behaviors while understanding how words and actions impact others positively or negatively.

Youth Frontiers facilitator Grant Vauge led the group through an exercise to build on conflict-resolution skills. He told a story about a girl in his school that he remembers many years later because she showed him kindness.

“She interrupted what is happening. Complimented me and invited me to come sit with her. Remember ICI,” he said.

Several students took the opportunity to share the kindness pledge they had written at the end of the day after Vauge demonstrated his commitment.

“Youth Frontiers helps students deepen their relationships with other classmates,” Davis said.

Youth Frontiers retreats were paid for at BPS by outside grants. Administrators hope to offer the experience each year to students in the fifth, seventh and ninth grade.