BPS students take eye exams through new grant project

“The tests that we’re doing here is a follow-up to that, and has more comprehensive testing and many more aspects of vision, visual function, eye health to make sure that students have the full range of visual skills that they need in order to be successful learners,” McBride said.

The results of the exams were that 18 of the students needed eyewear, and two needed special prescriptions. Through the grant, all the students needing eyeglasses are able to get it for free.

Nielsen said the district will try to continue this program in the future.

“I know I will continue to call and make contacts with the entities that we have built partnerships with already, with the two groups, and try to figure out how we can continue to make this a yearly thing,” Nielsen said. “It is an awesome experience for our students and for our families.”

Mikaela Betka, one of the five volunteer optometrists and co-director of the program, said the goal is for this to be a pilot project that other communities can replicate.

“Making it function for them was our goal in setting it up,” Betka said. “We just did it in Beatrice this year, but I think we probably as a group will try and do another community next year. But any community that optometrists want to take the lead and do this can replicate it.”

