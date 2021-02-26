BPS students take eye exams through new grant project

A new local partner with Beatrice Public Schools, the Nebraska Foundation for Children’s Vision and the Nebraska Optometric Association are helping to ensure that local students have the materials they need to learn in the classroom.
Assistant superintendent Jackie Nielsen explained that when the Lion’s Club of Beatrice did eye screenings at the elementary schools last semester, roughly 70 were identified as needing further examinations to possibly receive eyewear. She said roughly two-thirds have since seen their optometrist, with one-third still needing further assessments.
“If they need glasses, they have to be able to have those glasses in order to be successful,” Nielsen said. “So we wanted to check and make sure there were no roadblocks in place for our kids so that they were successful in what we’re asking them to do and trying to do, so that by third grade that everyone is reading on grade level.”
The grant is through the American Optometric Association’s 2020 Healthy Eyes Healthy Children (HEHC) Community Grant Program, and is sponsored by Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF), Healthy Eyes Advantage, and EyeCare Partners.
On Tuesday the project was utilized for the first time as 24 kindergarten through fourth grade students took eye exams in the district’s administration building.
Dave McBride, Executive Director for the Nebraska Optometric Association, explained that screenings are different than eye exams because screenings primarily look at visual acuities, which is the clarity of vision at various distances.
“The tests that we’re doing here is a follow-up to that, and has more comprehensive testing and many more aspects of vision, visual function, eye health to make sure that students have the full range of visual skills that they need in order to be successful learners,” McBride said.
The results of the exams were that 18 of the students needed eyewear, and two needed special prescriptions. Through the grant, all the students needing eyeglasses are able to get it for free.
Nielsen said the district will try to continue this program in the future.
“I know I will continue to call and make contacts with the entities that we have built partnerships with already, with the two groups, and try to figure out how we can continue to make this a yearly thing,” Nielsen said. “It is an awesome experience for our students and for our families.”
Mikaela Betka, one of the five volunteer optometrists and co-director of the program, said the goal is for this to be a pilot project that other communities can replicate.
“Making it function for them was our goal in setting it up,” Betka said. “We just did it in Beatrice this year, but I think we probably as a group will try and do another community next year. But any community that optometrists want to take the lead and do this can replicate it.”