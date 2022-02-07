BPS superintendent finalist for Kearney job

Beatrice Public Schools’ superintendent Jason Alexander is one of four finalists to be the next superintendent of Kearney Public Schools.

KPS is seeking a new superintendent to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

According to a press release from the district, the four candidates were selected from a nationally recruited pool of applicants to go through the interview process. The Nebraska Association of School Boards is heading the district’s search and presented the list of applicants to the Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 31.

The superintendent interviews will take place on Feb. 7-8. Each candidate will spend a day in Kearney, visiting schools and interviewing with principals, teachers, staff, students, parents, community members, and district leaders.

“It’s kind of an opportunity that presented itself,” Alexander said. “In 2015 I applied for that position as well, and so it’s an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on. I'm excited to have it, but at the same time things in Beatrice have gone well also, and so we’ll see what happens.”

Alexander spearheaded recent efforts to partner with ESU5 to build a new elementary school in Beatrice. Those plans are progressing, and Alexander said not being able to see them through, in addition to missing the staff at BPS, would be difficult to walk away from if selected for the Kearney position.

“The elementary school project needs to come to fruition and needs to be followed through on,” he said. “My intent would be to have that far enough down the road that whoever fills the position is able to carry it through and finish it up.”

If selected, Alexander’s role in Kearney would start in July.

Alexander was hired by BPS in late 2017 and started the following year.

The Wyoming native was previously the superintendent of Ord Public Schools in central Nebraska, and was an elementary principal before that. He served as the elementary administrator at Burwell Elementary School and taught sixth grade, in addition to coaching four sports.

Other candidates for the position include:

Chelsea Feusner, Kearney Public Schools

Beth Johnsen, Conestoga Public Schools

Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools

“We are pleased to have such an impressive group of candidates as finalists for the next superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. They all possess skills and experience that could benefit our students, staff, families, and the community,” said Wendy Kreis, president of the KPS Board of Education. “Kearney is a growing, vibrant community dedicated to the growth and success of its schools. Our next superintendent will be able to skillfully guide our progressive district.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0