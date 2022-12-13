BPS Superintendent receives a salary increase

The Beatrice Board of Education voted to approve a pay increase to Jason Alexander’s contract at the meeting on Monday evening.

A positive review and notes from the evaluation were presented during the November’s Board of Education meeting.

Janet Byars, with the Board of Education, said in September the Negotiations Committee requested a comparability study on the superintendent’s compensation package.

“It had not been done for several years,” Byars said.

The schools used in comparison were Schuyler, Waverly, Plattsmouth, Northwest, York, Crete, Blair, Norris and Seward.

Byars reported that Beatrice ranked fifth on a 10 point scale in student population, seventh in base salary, eighth in total compensation and second in years of service.

The Negotiations Committee recommended an increase of 8.23% increase on the base and an 8.66% increase on the total compensation package. The base salary was $177,865 and increased to $192,500.

The total compensation package which included health insurance and retirement benefits, a mileage reimbursement and a cell phone allowance was $220,162.49 increasing to $239,231.20.

This increase will put Beatrice at midpoint in comparison with the other schools based on the 2022-23 school year, however the increase will not be in effect until the 2023-24 school year.

“There were a number of factors that were taken into account,” she said. “This increase aligns with the Strategic Plan, Strategy 3, which is to recruit, hire and retain quality staff. Also, if we were to need to hire a new superintendent we would need to pay an amount higher than what the current compensation package outlines.

“We will continue to work toward all positions being at midpoint. We value all of the employees and want to retain our staff.”

Jon Zimmerman, with the Board of Education, said this is a long time coming.

“Jason would come to me when I was President and say “I don’t really need a raise or just a small one. I want the money to go towards the other staff.” I’m glad to see we are getting it to where it should be,” he said.

Doris Martin, with the Board of Education, said it was important to see that all the staff salaries are at midpoint.

Alexander was named a finalist as a candidate in the search for a superintendent in South Sioux City recently, however, was not chosen for the position.