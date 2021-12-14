BPS votes for architecture firm, approves superintendent contract

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education voted to recommend a partnership with BCDM Architects to design the district's new elementary school at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.

That recommendation must go before the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency, or SNEA, at next week’s Monday meeting to be finalized.

“Since the SNEA will actually be the owner of the building and the revenue from the bond proceeds will be in their name holding in the bank and they will actually be responsible for paying the expenditures … the SNEA agency will hold that contract with the architect,” Jason Alexander, BPS superintendent said.

The decision, approved by all present members, moves the board closer to its plan to build a new elementary school in the coming years.

Board members shared reasons for their desire to partner with BCDM over DLR Group, both of which presented at the last School Board Committee of the Whole meeting.

Board member Janet Byars said she’s looking forward to the newness of BCDM’s involvement in the district.

“One of the things I really liked is that we have a fresh set of eyes looking at our district,” Byars said. “We have worked with DLR numerous times, and I think it’s really good to have another organization come in and take a look at what we had. And they talked so much about student needs, and I thought that was really important.”

Board member Erin Chadwick said BCDM will fit the district’s needs well.

“The presentation for BCDM that we had at our last meeting was just very tailored to our district,” Erin said. “I loved that they focused on relationships. They truly want to create a relationship with our district.”

One member of the public, Joseph Brewer, criticized the new elementary plans during public comment, saying the high amount of spending won’t necessarily fix the problems in the school district.

In other business:

The School Board approved of Alexander’s evaluation and contract, which includes a 2.97% compensation increase. Byars presented findings based on 22 schools in Nebraska, comparing superintendent compensation. Beatrice ranked 17 out of the 22 in overall compensation.

“Based on those findings, we suggested that we go with an overall packages of 2.97% as an increase,” Byars said. “That does include insurance …. To move him up into more of a midpoint is one of the goals the committee looked at.”

The School Board approved the 2022-23 academic calendar as presented by Jackie Nielsen, assistant superintendent.

The board also approved and adopted a resolution regarding the Little Blue Natural Resources District and Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District Hazard Mitigation Plan. Alexander said the resolution follows months of planning with several area agencies.

“During that entire process, we developed a plan that helps obviously try and mitigate the loss of life during a natural disaster situation,” he said. “As we can see by the events of just this week, it’s very important to have a plan in place. Part of that plan includes tornado shelters. … We will be planning for that.”

The next regular meeting of the BPS School Board will be Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building.

