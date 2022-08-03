BPS welcomes 18 new teachers

Novel voices echoed through the halls of the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building. 18 new BPS teachers began training for the school year this week.

Beatrice Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said 18 is a pretty common number of new teachers, though she suspects, with retirements on the horizon, that the range will grow to between 18 and 23 new teachers in the coming years.

Nielsen said all staff will return to BPS next Monday, preparing for the Thursday, August 11 start of school. This week give new teachers the opportunity to find their bearings.

"They're becoming one cohesive group," Nielsen said. "It's been so nice to see them talking and learning about each other. There isn't a lot of quiet time... We have pre-school teachers talking to high school teachers... That's important because we stress our saying of 'One school, one family,' and "One district, one family.' It gives them a common vision."

The teachers will be challenged to a scavenger hunt on Wednesday afternoon, where they will look for clues and complete challenges throughout Beatrice.

"This will allow them to better connect with the Beatrice community and find resources here," Nielsen said.

New teachers and why they became teachers:

Kirsten Baete - Paddock Lane Elementary, Special Education

"I became a teacher because my mom is a special education teacher at Lincoln elementary and I loved going and working with her. I have always had a heart for teaching and working with young kids. I can remember the day where I knew 100% I wanted to be a teacher and I was in Mrs. Johnson's 4th grade class job shadowing and it just hit me. I had a lot of really good teachers growing up that inspired me to be a great teacher for my students someday. Plus, I still act like a kid most of the times, so I figured I would fit right in."

Megan Dimas- 3rd Grade at Paddock Lane

"I have always worked with children, but didn’t think I wanted to be a teacher as a career. After trying many different career paths, I tried out and fell in love with teaching and I truly see the effects of a good solid education."

Kathryn Katz- Elementary Media Specialist at Paddock, Lincoln and Stoddard Elementary

"I started out as a substitute teacher so that I could see my own kids, get to know their teachers and be involved in their schools... however I quickly realized that I loved being in the classroom and I loved teaching. I then went back to school to get my Master's and teaching credential."

Heather Garrelts- Beatrice High School, English Language Arts

"I moved around so much as a kid that school was one thing I could always count on to be there."

Robin Sugden- Beatrice Middle School, 6th Grade Resource

"I became a teacher because I wanted to help children be the best that they could be in all areas and watch their face light up when they accomplished something that they had been striving for. I pride myself in being able to build relationships with all students and let them realize that they are important and I care about them."

Carrie Jones- Beatrice Community Preschool, teaching 3-year-olds

"I became a teacher because of the students. I love to watch them learn and grow each and every year! The joy the children bring each day with their smiles and the way they learn is the reason for me to always continuing learning as a teacher as well."

Katie Sladek- BHS Counselor

"I became a teacher and school counselor because of the influence of so many amazing educators before me. The support of my teachers, high school counselor, and college professors pushed me to become who I am today. I want to make that same impact in other students’ lives as well."

Trish Diekman- Paddock Lane 5th grade

"I became a teacher to give our future leaders a great foundation to set them up for success."

Melissa Omar- Beatrice Middle School 8th Grade Resource

"I had some great teachers growing up that made me excited to come to school. I wanted to have that same impact."

Morgan Neverve- 9-12 Art at BHS

"I love art in all of its forms and how it helps people communicate without words. I wanted to help others grow and learn about all of the possibilities along with me."

Brian Doland- Paddock Lane Elementary, CORE

"I have a strong passion for helping students find their confidence and practicing grit when attempting hard things. I discovered my passion for education back in 2014 when I worked as a Special Ed Para with Lincoln Public Schools. I love being a teacher."

Nicole Grummert- Resource Teacher at Paddock Lane

"I wanted to become a teacher so that I could have a positive influence in the lives of children."

Jalen Weeks- Paddock Lane, 4th Grade

"I became a teacher because I want to help students find the things that inspire them just like many of my teachers did for me when I was a student at Beatrice Public Schools."

Brooklyn Stara- Beatrice Middle School, 7/8th English Language Arts

"To provide an environment that is safe and welcoming for all students to help give them the best quality of education."

Miranda Niemeier- Band at Beatrice High School

"To help make the world a better place through music"

Megan Gronewold- Speech-language Pathologist at Lincoln Elementary School

"I became a speech-language pathologist because I love helping children communicate effectively. I enjoy seeing my students progress and develop skills that will help them communicate with peers, develop confidence, and succeed in the classroom."

Amy Huls- Paddock Lane, Alternate Curriculum Program 3rd-5th

"I became a teacher to shape young minds and I have always had a passion for teaching. As a kid I struggled in school but even when I was struggling I still found away to help my peers by helping them understand assignments or understanding new concepts that were taught."

Derek Tomjack- SNAP through ESU #5