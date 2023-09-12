Maddie Nielsen took the oath as the student representative on the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening.

Nielsen is a senior at Beatrice High School. She plays golf, swims, and is involved in Key Club, Leadership, Student Council and National Honor Society.

She said she is excited to serve as the student representative.

“I’m excited to serve and learn more about the school and how things are passed and changed,” she said.

Nielsen plans to attend Doane University with a major in exercise science. She hopes to work in Occupational Therapy.

She said she became interested last year when Riley Schwisow suggested it. Nielsen applied and was voted into the position by the high school students.

Superintendent Jason Alexander welcomed Nielsen to the board.

“We appreciate you being here and hope it’s a learning experience for you,” he said.

Her parents are Dr. Jackie Nielsen and Aaron Nielsen are her parents.