It back-to-school season for new teachers this week at Beatrice Public Schools.

The district welcomed 16 new educators to school buildings throughout the district.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jackie Nielsen said BPS is excited to welcome new faces to the school.

“We are always excited to add new faces to the hallways that are enthusiastic and ready to make a positive impact on students, our school, and our community,” she said.

Included in the group were two teachers that have had many years of experience in the classroom.

“This year our group of new teachers has two individuals that have a combined 80 years of experience,” she said. “This combination of teachers created opportunities to have unique conversations as we evaluate and dive into our current practices.”

Beatrice High School: Dave Barnard will be teaching agriculture classes and starting an FFA chapter. Dennis Dodge is returning after retirement as a special education teacher. Jessica Schmidt is also a special education teacher. Brandel Riekenberg is teaching math. Rachel Bisbee is a science teacher. Emily Guiton will be teaching English.

Beatrice Middle School: Amanda Sandoval will be working as an art teacher.

Stoddard Elementary: Chelsea Boltz is a fourth-grade teacher.

Paddock Lane Elementary: Jessica Weyer will be teaching fifth grade. Emily Wendland is a CORE teacher. Stacy Plessel is a first-grade teacher. Sarah Stranosheck is teaching second grade. Lauren Moncrief is a third-grade teacher.

Lincoln Elementary: Emily Zornes will be teaching kindergarten. Karena Lovitt is a first-grade teacher.

Erin Struebing is an elementary media specialist in the district.

BPS also has several new paraeducators and substitute teachers but has additional openings available. There are also positions open in maintenance and dietary as a new school year begins next week. www.beatricepublicschools.org for more information.