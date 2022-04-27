BPW adjusts utility deposit policy, discusses green energy rebates

The Board of Public Works met to adjust a utility deposit policy and discuss updates to a green energy incentives program during its Wednesday, April 27, meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the utility deposit adjustment stems from the need for clarification on deposits for commercial properties, specifically when a commercial customer purchases property for a different kind of business.

“So like any good policy or rule you write, you think you have all the bases covered until you actually have to use it real life and somebody finds some other loophole or question about it,” Tempelmeyer said.

The adjusted policy adds language to its commercial properties portion.

“No deposits shall be waived if the commercial customer starts a substantively different type of business, regardless of whether the customer is engaging in such business under the same name or at the same location,” the new policy reads. “For example, the deposition shall not be waived if ABC, LLC, which currently engages in manufacturing, starts a pet grooming business under the same LLC.”

The Board approved Board Policy 158, which replaced Board Policy 157, unanimously.

Tempelmeyer discussed the BPW’s initiative to offer financial incentives to help customers conserve electricity and water. If you upgrade your home with energy-saving services or products, you can receive a return on your investment.

On the electric side, of the $30,000 budgeted, there’s just under $19,000 remaining. One individual took advantage of the program to switch to low-flow toilets. So far, no one has used the sewer connection incentive program, Tempelmeyer said.

The next regular BPW meeting will be May 11 at 12 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0