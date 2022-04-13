BPW amends agreement with OPPD

The Beatrice Board of Public Works approved an amendment to the agreement between Omaha Public Power District and the City of Beatrice during BPW’s meeting this week.

BPW met in January to approve an agreement for OPPD to perform management services for the City’s share of output from the Cottonwood Wind project during. Previously, Tenaska had managed the Cottonwood Wind asset near Hastings.

“We switched over to OPPD,” Tempelmeyer said. “Initially, we thought that switch would start April 1… [The amendment] changes the start date from April 1 to May 1. The other one is in working through things, we felt Tenaska offered a couple other services that were not in the original OPPD agreement. And so OPPD has agreed to provide those services. Nothing big. Just some forecasting stuff.”

Tempelmeyer said the additional services will raise the cost from the original agreement, though not substantially. He said the City will still save around $70,000 a year thanks to the move from Tenaska to OPPD.

The Board also approved an agreement between the City and ACT Commodities, Inc. for the purchase and sale of renewable energy certificates.

“Again, because you’re part of Cottonwood project, if there’s a renewable energy project, you receive renewable energy credits or certificates,” Tempelmeyer said. “We then can sell those credits off to somebody else and so that they then can claim that they have renewable energy going to their projects. So we have credits from 2021 that we have not sold.”

In other business:

City Administrator Tempelmeyer and other city workers reported on various projects in the City. Notably, City Engineer James Burroughs said Tiemman Construction finished pouring concrete for the sidewalk and parking lot at Chief Standing Bear Trailhead.

“That portion is completed,” Burroughs said. “The only portion that is remaining out there is the storm water detention cell, which we’ve applied for some grants for funding. So we’re waiting for those to come back before we can install that system.”

