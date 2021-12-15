BPW approves agreement for storm water compliance assistance services

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met for a brief session on Wednesday to approve an agreement that outlines the scope of services for the City’s MS4 Compliance Assistance Services.

“MS4 is our municipal separate storm sewer system,” James Burroughs, city engineer, said. “Basically, we fall under the permit that we are an MS4 community, and there are six minimum control measures that we are supposed to be performing as part of that MS4. Some of it is public outreach and education, another component of it is illicit discharge elimination, another one is construction storm water management, another one is post-construction … and another one is called good-housekeeping, which means the service department has to do inspections and make sure there isn’t runoff at that site.”

Burroughs said the city will be changing its use of firms for the service from Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to JEO Consulting Group.

“FHU normally would help us with our on call services,” he said. “FHU is no longer going to support MS4 programs. So just to help us with our annual reports and on call services that we need to satisfy our MS4 requirements, we have so much budgeted each year, and instead of FHU, we’re going to go with JEO.”

In other business:

Tobias Tempelmeyer, city administrator, said the City put a request for quotation on the upcoming project to repair and sustain Lincoln Street.

“We hope to make a recommendation in January back to this board and then on to city council to start this process,” Tempelmeyer said.

The next regular BPW meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

