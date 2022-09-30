BPW approves hospital loan

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is expected to receive a loan to purchase equipment as part of a USDA program.

The Beatrice Board of Public Works discussed the program at its meeting this week, where city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said it’s actually a grant the electric department was able to apply for to create a revolving loan fund.

“Essentially, the USDA gives money to the electric department, we make a loan out to BCH,” he said. “In this case, they use the money to purchase this piece of equipment. When BCH pays us back it becomes part of a revolving loan fund that we then can loan out to other businesses in the community for economic development purposes.

“It calls for a 10-year payback period, they have to have the note for at least one year before BCH can pay it back. There are plans to pay it back early. Once we have our funds back in, we have our revolving loan fund funded and can go that route.”

The USDA provides $300,000 for the program, with an additional 20% match of $60,000 from the BPW.

BCH plans to use the funds to help purchase midray telemetry monitors, which have a total estimated cost of $498,437.

BPW Chairman Dave Eskra said the program is a good opportunity for the city, that will hopefully continue to be used in the years to come.

“It’s really nice that we can do something of that substantial size for somebody and then continue to have it,” he said.

Now approved by the BPW, the grant application will now go before the Beatrice City Council for final approval.