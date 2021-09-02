BPW approves one and six year road and street plan

The City of Beatrice is implementing new technology to help determine its one and six year road and street plan outlining repairs.

During a Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday, city engineer James Burroughs said the city is using a program called Street Logic. He said each road in the city was driven by a vehicle with cameras on all sides, and the program has algorithms that calculate the number of cracks and different elevations of the road, and giving each road a score from 0-100.

“If we go down to 80s, [street superintendent Jason Moore] can do some crack sealing or something like that if we want to, or nothing at all,” Burroughs said. “If we get down to 70s, routine maintenance, crack sealing and minor patching. Then we get down to 50-60, and that kind of tells us that we either want to go to an armor coat, a seal coat, or some of our asphalt rejuvenation projects that we use can fall underneath that category. And of course, when our roads really start falling apart, we hit a range of 30-40, we have structural improvements, the overlays that we currently are doing in the city. And if you get some at a rate from 0-20, it’s completely failed, and it’s time to completely redo that road.”