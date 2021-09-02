BPW approves one and six year road and street plan

The City of Beatrice is implementing new technology to help determine its one and six year road and street plan outlining repairs.
During a Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday, city engineer James Burroughs said the city is using a program called Street Logic. He said each road in the city was driven by a vehicle with cameras on all sides, and the program has algorithms that calculate the number of cracks and different elevations of the road, and giving each road a score from 0-100.
“If we go down to 80s, [street superintendent Jason Moore] can do some crack sealing or something like that if we want to, or nothing at all,” Burroughs said. “If we get down to 70s, routine maintenance, crack sealing and minor patching. Then we get down to 50-60, and that kind of tells us that we either want to go to an armor coat, a seal coat, or some of our asphalt rejuvenation projects that we use can fall underneath that category. And of course, when our roads really start falling apart, we hit a range of 30-40, we have structural improvements, the overlays that we currently are doing in the city. And if you get some at a rate from 0-20, it’s completely failed, and it’s time to completely redo that road.”
Burroughs said the average pavement condition on the roads is 82, which he said is pretty good, and accredited it to Moore and his team for their aggressive maintenance program. He noted that there are still roads that need to be repaired or replaced, and that a priority rating for the one and six year road plan can be based on the amount of traffic, construction costs, road classification and other factors.
“The big thing that Jason and I always try to reiterate is the fact that year one and year two are the most important, because that’s what our biannual budget is set, and that’s where we really are hard and fast with the projects that are listed,” Burroughs said. “Year three, four, five and six can float, we can move projects around. Different things happen, so we’re often moving projects around within our budgets that we have, or for special circumstances that come up.”
Projects in the one year plan for 2022 include a mill and overlay on 11th Street from Lincoln to Park streets, armor coating and asphalt rejuvenating several streets, and changing the 4th Street from Grant to Lincoln streets and Lincoln from 4th to 5th streets intersection from pavement to concrete, due to the amount of traffic it receives.
Burroughs said total project costs are estimated to be $741,405, which is under budget by about $22,000 for the 2022 fiscal year. He said that allows the street department leeway to add projects or have funds in case the projects go over budget.
Year two projects include concrete reconstruction on 13th Street from Beaver to Oak, and maintenance on several other streets.
Burroughs said the reconstruction project alone is $518,000, and that year two projects overall are roughly $16,000 over budget.
“We’re hoping we can take projects out, or if 13th Street comes under budget, then we can use that money to offset that other $16,000,” Burroughs said. “And you’ve got to keep in mind, I have a base stabilization in there. Because of the soil conditions, I’m just assuming that we’re going to stabilize it. If we don’t, that’s about $55,000 to $65,000 that we don’t have to put to it.”
Burroughs said the city can contract Terracon Consultants to bore into the soil and see what conditions are before making a determination on stabilizing.
Potential year three projects include Ella Street from 2nd to 3rd streets near the Gage County Museum, Lincoln Street from 6th to 8th streets, and parts of Scott Street. The biggest project in year four is 7th Street from Arthur to Monroe streets, in year five its Hoyt Street from 21st Street to the city limits, and in year six is 19th Street from Lincoln to Court streets.
“Projects have been hanging out there, that we know have a low rating, or things that we want to make sure we don’t forget about, we put them in year six and just try to move them where we can, depending upon our budget,” Burroughs explained.
It’s been a couple of years since the street department has started using asphalt rejuvenator to help upkeep roads in between projects.
Mayor Stan Wirth asked how the asphalt rejuvenator has been working compared to the department’s other process of armor coating.
Burroughs said it will be a couple more years before the department can compare which one performs better. He said the street department also added a new process this year called mastic sealing.
Moore explained that mastic seal is an epoxy similar to an armor coat, but whereas armor coats have gravel rolled on top of it, mastic seal has the aggregate in the oil itself, making it a one-step process. He said the mastic seal looks good and works well from what he’s seen so far, and that he’s preparing to see how it holds up through the winter.
“Both products have their place, and it depends on which one Jason likes,” Burroughs said. “Armor coating, as soon as you put the aggregate down, you can open the road back up. That’s the beauty of it. You’re using the same amount of oil on there, and it’s coating the top like Jason said. The mastic sealing does the same thing, it seals the surface. It takes a little bit longer to dry, but it paints the road black, which everybody likes, and it fills the cracks in, as well.”
Moore noted that the finished product of armor coats make the roads dustier than the mastic seal, but that it is the more inexpensive way to preserve the road’s surface.
“In town, it’s dirty,” Moore said. “In my opinion, it’s perfect for the highways. In town, I kind of like the mastic, but we’ll see how it holds up after we plow on it.”
The Board of Public Works approved recommending the one and six year plan to the Mayor and City Council for final approval.