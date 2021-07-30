BPW approves rate increases for water, WPC departments

Beatrice residents may see a couple of slight rate increases to their public works bills, starting this fall. During a Board of Public Works meeting Thursday afternoon, the board did a budget review of Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023, and discussed the budgets of several departments.
BPW General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said the board is recommending to the City Council that there should be no net electric rate increase. He said the electric department has not had a rate increase since 2015.
For the water department, Tempelmeyer said they’re suggestion a 10-cent increase per 1,000 gallons of water used.
“For the average customer, that would increase about 48-cents a month…And it really depends on the amount that you consume. I looked at what it would cost at my house, it would be about $17 a year. I water my lawn. We have another employee here at the office who does not water his lawn, and it was $1.30 a year.”
Tempelmeyer said the water department has not had a rate increase since 2016. He said the Water Pollution Control or WPC department rates have also not increased since 2016, and that they’re proposing a 25-cent increase per thousand gallons for the next two fiscal years.
“It would be an increase of about 67 cents per month for the average residential customer…Again, I looked at my house, and $21 is what the increase would be at my residence,” Tempelmeyer said. “The same gentleman who works for us, who doesn’t water his lawn, his sewer bill would go up $3 for the year. Again, not significant increases, but when you haven’t had a rate increase since 2016, again, it’s trying to keep up with the rate of inflation.”
Tempelmeyer noted that after several years with no rate increases, the board will either have to gradually increase rates, or eventually raise it dollars at a time.
“We’re hoping that something smaller is more palatable, people can work it into their budget a little bit better,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer said the board will be asked to officially approve the budget during their next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11. He said it will then be taken to the City Council for final approval, and that rate ordinances would then be approved by both bodies in the following weeks.