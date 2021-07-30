BPW approves rate increases for water, WPC departments

Beatrice residents may see a couple of slight rate increases to their public works bills, starting this fall. During a Board of Public Works meeting Thursday afternoon, the board did a budget review of Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023, and discussed the budgets of several departments.

BPW General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said the board is recommending to the City Council that there should be no net electric rate increase. He said the electric department has not had a rate increase since 2015.

For the water department, Tempelmeyer said they’re suggestion a 10-cent increase per 1,000 gallons of water used.

“For the average customer, that would increase about 48-cents a month…And it really depends on the amount that you consume. I looked at what it would cost at my house, it would be about $17 a year. I water my lawn. We have another employee here at the office who does not water his lawn, and it was $1.30 a year.”

Tempelmeyer said the water department has not had a rate increase since 2016. He said the Water Pollution Control or WPC department rates have also not increased since 2016, and that they’re proposing a 25-cent increase per thousand gallons for the next two fiscal years.