BPW approves resolutions for several city projects

The Beatrice Board of Public Works approved several resolutions on Wednesday regarding a variety different projects throughout the city.
The first resolution involved executing an agreement for Archaeological Consultant Anne Bauer to do an archaeological survey at the water loop between the city’s well-fields and Coke packaging plant.
BPW General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that the city has to do an environmental study to receive State Revolving Loan Funds, and while sending out notices to different agencies, the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office responded requesting the survey.
“They had a concern about the possibility of there being archaeological remnants, artifacts, as part of our project…As we dig through there, there were some historical findings a couple of miles down the stream, and they thought there might still be some in that area, so they’ve asked that we do this archaeological survey prior to our project. They gave us a list of people who were qualified to do this type of work. Also went out and solicited proposals back from them, and Anne Bauer came back. I think it was $1,100 was her proposal that she submitted.”
Mayor Stan Wirth asked what will happen if there are findings through the survey, and Tempelmeyer admitted he wasn’t entirely sure.
“It depends on what they find,” Tempelmeyer said. “If it’s just some arrowheads, that’s one thing. If they find obviously skeletal remains, that’s something different. We tried to talk to them. We’re just trying to bore underneath everything, and other than having a few open spots it shouldn’t be a big deal, but they just requested we do the survey.”
The second resolution involved approving a ground space lease between the city and USCOC Nebraska/Kansas, LLC, to install telecommunications equipment on the water tower located at 1203 North 19th Street.
Tempelmeyer explained that this is U.S. Cellular, that they’ve had a lease with the city since 2008, and that they’re looking to add additional towers. He said that the city has different communication companies that lease based on their water towers.
Water Superintendent Steve Kelley said that the pressure of the water towers is adequate to support the weight of the additional antennas, and that the income the city receives pays for several things, including the upkeep of the water towers.
“Other than that, when we go paint the water tower next year, they will be responsible for moving their equipment during that process,” Tempelmeyer said.
The third and final resolution of the meeting was to execute an engagement letter for commercial appraisal services between the city and Kubert Appraisal Group to provide services for acquiring real property needed for the Scott Street re-asphalting project.
Tempelmeyer said that the city is asphalting Scott Street from Sherman to Sumner streets, and that there are several right of ways and easements necessary to complete the project.
“We’ve been very successful in obtaining those, however we have one land owner who has been a little more difficult in obtaining that easement from them,” Tempelmeyer said. “In the event that we need to proceed with imminent domain, the first step you have to have is an appraisal done on that property, and then make an offer and go through that step. So this is kind of step one of getting us prepared if we need to go down that route, have the appraiser already agreed to, and have them start doing the work in the event that we need to do that.”
Tempelmeyer said negotiations have gotten better recently, but explained that having Kubert Appraisal Group ready to do an appraisal if necessary will keep the project from being delayed. He said construction is currently set to start Monday, May 10.
All three resolutions were recommended to receive final approval by the Beatrice city council.