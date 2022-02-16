BPW approves water main agreement

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met Wednesday to approve a resolution which added an amendment to an agreement between the City and the Division of Public Health of the Department of Health and Human Services and to hear reports from city workers.

The amendment to the agreement, which is for the construction and replacement of water mains, will change nothing substantially—only the name of the signatories. Effective July 1, 2021, legislation transferred the public water supply program to which the agreement pertains to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“The state changed their name, so they wanted the agreement signed with their name," said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer. "So there’s the extent of the amendment.”

The BPW approved the amendment.

Tempelmeyer said work on the Lincoln Street study began with a survey and traffic count.

Tempelmeyer also said supply chain issues are starting to affect city workers.

“That’s just what’s happening right now,” he said. “We’re seeing it just like everyone else. So these guys are trying to plan ahead… to make sure we don’t get hung up at the end waiting on certain things.”

Electric Superintendent Pat Feist and Water Superintendent Steve Kelley said ordering parts and equipment results in long waiting times and uncertain pricing.

“Just for example, I ordered an air compressor,” Kelley said. “...It’s been ordered for 9 months, and I checked on it again. And it’s supposedly waiting to be shipped here as they wait for truckers to pick it up. So the trucking industry is part of the problem, too.”

The BPW also approved fuel bids from Sapp Bros. Petroleum, Inc. for $2.978 and $3.159 for diesel and unleaded respectfully. Pump price, including taxes, would be $3.47 for diesel and $3.34 for unleaded. The fuel will be used for city vehicles.

The next BPW meeting will be on March 2 at 12 p.m. in the City Hall conference room, 400 Ella Street.

