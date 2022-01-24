BPW chairman runs for City Council

When Dave Eskra was a senior at Beatrice High School, he said many of his peers couldn’t wait to get out, to go to a big city and live in a different kind of world.

For Eskra though, Beatrice was a magnet—so strong its pull that he stayed here his entire life, pursuing jobs decidedly unrelated to the agriculture he studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Eskra, the Board of Public Works chairman, filed a run for Beatrice Ward 2 City Council.

Eskra worked in sales throughout his career. First, it was at Jostens, which meant traveling up and down the area to schools. He sold class memorabilia, back when everyone was still buying class rings.

In 2005, him and Steve Swarthout took over a local car dealership and named it Twin Rivers Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, Inc.

For Eskra, working on the BPW is about learning from and helping out the community.

“It’s a matter of giving back and giving thanks,” Eskra said.

He said is experience on the BPW, giving infrastructural recommendations to the City Council, paved his way to his run for City Council.

“We save the City Council so much time,” he said. “… And it gives you insight into what makes a city run well.”

Eskra said he wants to keep Beatrice moving in its current direction.

“I want to keep Beatrice moving forward,” he said. “I’ve said this for years. We could’ve curled up with the $28.2 million from the Beatrice Six and just let that define Beatrice for the next forty years, and what a horrible idea that would’ve been. But no, we have new businesses, we have great economic development, we have a very vibrant downtown group in Main Street, a very active Chamber.”

He said he hopes for growth in the community, but he said it comes slowly.

“There’s no simple way to make people come here,” he said. “…And it’s very, very difficult to [stave off decline]… We need to keep the great things we have. Our good school system. Our good church system… We should continue to keep the cost of living at a very reasonable rate.”

Eskra said he wants to complete the Beatrice trail system and expand opportunity to businesses in the area.

He said he brings extensive experience in business and sales, which gives him a different perspective than others on the Council. He said he thinks Beatrice has great leadership.

“My hope is to work with the Council, represent the people of Beatrice and keep it strong,” he said.

