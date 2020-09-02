BPW discuss current fiscal year budget, upcoming projects

Department budgets for the Beatrice Board of Public Works 2020 fiscal year have finished roughly as expected, according to General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer. There are also no projected rate increases for the water, Water Pollution Control or electric departments, despite not changing for at least four years.
During a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, Tempelmeyer said the biggest budget change happened in the street department, as the state has decreased highway allocation money by roughly $213,000.
“So we’ve met, looked at capital projects, moved some things around and helped reduce those by almost $200,000 to make up for that revenue shortfall that we see coming next year,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer explained that the street department’s capital expenditures were higher than budgeted in part due to projects from the previous year.
"The mill and overlay project from 2019 got carried over from 2020, so you already had cash in the bank, but then it just looks like your capital expenditures were up,” Tempelmeyer said. “Again, really no big issues there.”
Water department sales are lower than predicted, which Tempelmeyer attributes to the amount of rainfall in the spring and summer affecting sprinkler usage, and that a rate study is planned for the electrical department in 2021. Otherwise, he said there are no significant changes for the 2021 fiscal year budget for either department.
“Next year for the water department, we just continue the water transmission main projects,” Tempelmeyer said. “We’ve bid it out already, already had the contract signed up, so that will start here shortly and we’ll actually start the next phase of that around Juniper Road. Otherwise, it’s just kind of what we anticipated.”
A dewatering system at Wastewater Treatment Facility is currently being constructed. Tempelmeyer said not as much of the project was completed in FY20 as budgeted, so that money will be carried into FY21.
Other projects in progress include a new shop building for the Wastewater Treatment Facility, an electric vehicle charging station and street department mill and overlay projects, which Tempelmeyer said may also get moved to other fiscal year budgets.
Capital projects budgeted for FY21 also include bridge rails along west Court Street, concrete and asphalt reconstruction on Bell Street from Fifth Street to Sixth Street and Scott Street, substation improvements and a circuit project on Northgate Boulevard, and moving controllers from lift station number five out of the local floodplain.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.