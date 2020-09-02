BPW discuss current fiscal year budget, upcoming projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Department budgets for the Beatrice Board of Public Works 2020 fiscal year have finished roughly as expected, according to General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer. There are also no projected rate increases for the water, Water Pollution Control or electric departments, despite not changing for at least four years.

During a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, Tempelmeyer said the biggest budget change happened in the street department, as the state has decreased highway allocation money by roughly $213,000.

“So we’ve met, looked at capital projects, moved some things around and helped reduce those by almost $200,000 to make up for that revenue shortfall that we see coming next year,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer explained that the street department’s capital expenditures were higher than budgeted in part due to projects from the previous year.

"The mill and overlay project from 2019 got carried over from 2020, so you already had cash in the bank, but then it just looks like your capital expenditures were up,” Tempelmeyer said. “Again, really no big issues there.”