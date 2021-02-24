BPW discuss effects of last week's rolling blackouts

“What my frustration is, what you’re going to hear with bills coming up is that they’re going to be higher,” Board Member Zach Coffin said. “People are going to say ‘well, that’s because they killed the power.’ No, it’s because it was cold for how many days?”

“The way they judge it is going to be what your price per unit is six months from now and a year from now and did it go way up because of this, and ours isn’t going to be,” Moran said. “That was always the thing, when we were fully engaged with Nebraska Public Power as I sat on this board. They told everybody to conserve, and then they’d come back the next year and say ‘well, you guys didn’t use as much power so we had to raise rates to cover our costs.’ Then when you use too much power they say ‘well, you’re using so much power that we’ve got to raise your rates so we can cover our costs.’”