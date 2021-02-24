BPW discuss effects of last week's rolling blackouts

It’s been just over a week since Southwest Power Pool announced an energy emergency alert across much of the central United States. During its regular meeting on Wednesday, the Beatrice Board of Public Works discussed how the rolling blackouts affected the community.
Electric superintendent Pat Feist said there were two blackouts affecting different areas in the city, the first being for 45 minutes starting around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and the second for roughly 15 minutes around 10 a.m. He said at that point, SPP got a generator back online and returned power for everyone in their district, cutting the second blackout short.
“The reason they did the rolling blackouts was because the generation was less than what the total expected load was,” Feist explained. “If the load was higher, you could have what they call a cascading blackout, which would start cutting lines off. When that happens, the power coming back on is usually extended out quite a bit farther because of damaged equipment lines, generators, whatever.”
Mayor Stan Wirth noted that local businesses and industries helped with conserve energy during the rolling blackouts.
“We had several calls made to the Industrial Park, and they shut presses down,” Wirth said. “They did a lot of things to help the cause.”
“Hybrid Turkeys turned on their generator for 24 hours,” Feist said. “They just said ‘well, we’re just going to turn it on and let it run. Is that a problem?’ I said no, that’s a good thing. So they did that just in case that line would’ve been affected.”
Feist said it’s difficult to say whether the city met or exceeded expected rates once the rolling blackouts were done, especially considering the unseasonably cold weather in Nebraska.
“What my frustration is, what you’re going to hear with bills coming up is that they’re going to be higher,” Board Member Zach Coffin said. “People are going to say ‘well, that’s because they killed the power.’ No, it’s because it was cold for how many days?”
Feist said BPW’s utility rates will not be adjusted to cover any costs from last week’s weather. He said rates are fixed to increase on a set schedule, which can be found on the city’s website.
Board member Robert Moran said any potential rate changes from the Nebraska Public Power District would not be caused by energy use changes within a 30 day timespan.
“The way they judge it is going to be what your price per unit is six months from now and a year from now and did it go way up because of this, and ours isn’t going to be,” Moran said. “That was always the thing, when we were fully engaged with Nebraska Public Power as I sat on this board. They told everybody to conserve, and then they’d come back the next year and say ‘well, you guys didn’t use as much power so we had to raise rates to cover our costs.’ Then when you use too much power they say ‘well, you’re using so much power that we’ve got to raise your rates so we can cover our costs.’”
Moran said that while both cases are true, that’s why BPW enacted set rates to minimize any effects caused by the recent weather.
“I will say that NPPD did a good job during this, communicating with us as far as which lines were going to be coming off, which ones were coming on, what information they were getting from SPP,” BPW general manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “I thought they did a good job on those communications, at least with us.”