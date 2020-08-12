BPW discuss electric utility rates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Electric utility rates were on the Beatrice Board of Public Works agenda Wednesday afternoon, but not to discuss a rate increase. Instead, the board voted to remove the Load Management Program the city’s had in place since 1981.

For the customers that had load controllers installed, the program allowed their heat pumps or air conditioners to shut down for seven and a half out of each 30 minutes period on weekday evenings.

BPW General Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that while the program was helpful, the city no longer sees the benefit of having it.

“The program does not currently work how it was designed for a couple of reasons,” Tempelmeyer said. “One, a lot of the devices that people have on their houses today to control their air conditioners and water heaters, we have gone and it’s either been disconnected or out of service. Two, the system we have on our side that helps run those things is in need of replacement. It’s probably about $250,000 to upgrade that system.”

Tempelmeyer said in looking at how many people currently use the program, and that the annual amount saved is less than the cost to upgrade the system, he does not see a financial benefit of moving forward with that project.