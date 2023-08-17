The Board of Public Works reviewed the biennial budget for fiscal year 2024 and 2025 during the meeting on Wednesday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he and Finance Director Hannah Bell had been working with department heads in completing the proposed budget.

“Today is an overview of the different departments and plans in the coming years,” he said. “We’ll send the budget home with you to review before our next meeting.”

Tempelmeyer provided board members with a record of income and expenses for 2020-2022 with estimates for 2023. Projections for income and expenses for the departments were also projected for the biennial budget.

Departments discussed included electric, water, water pollution control (WPC), and streets.

Current cash reserves for the electric department are about $6 million while water, WPC and the street departments are just under $2.5 million.

Each department has a capital project planned in upcoming fiscal years.

Electric:

FY24: Replace bucket truck - $314,000; Replace digger - $428,000.

FY25: Replace bucket truck - $385,000; Substation #2 improvements - $1,800,000.

FY27: Substation #8 improvements – $850,000

Water:

FY24: Drill four high-capacity wells at new farm - $65,000; Water mains - $350,000

FY25: Replace overhead crossing on Court Street Bridge - $350,000; Water main at new elementary school - $370,000; Purchase a vac truck - $500,000.

WPC:

FY24: Lift station #6 backup generator - $700,000; Lift station service truck - $150,000; Vac/jet truck replacement - $400,000; Grit construction - $300,000

FY25: Grit construction - $750,000

FY26: Grit Construction - $1,450,000; Lift station #5 - $50,000

FY27: Lift station #5 - $500,000; Lift station #1 - $110,000; Lift station #4 and relocation - $50,000; Industrial bypass phase II pipe bursting - $500,000

This department also has capital projects planned for fiscal years 2027 – 2031.

Streets:

FY24: Highway reroute design - $750,000 or Lincoln Street transition to new school - $1,100,000; 33rd Street (new school) - $3,000,000.

FY25: 33rd Street (new school) – $1,000,000

FY28: Highway 77 – Industrial Row (south) - $860,000

Mayor Bob Morgan said he appreciated how far in advance the departments planned.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “We’re looking at a lot of money and you don’t want to make a decision in 2023 that will tie your hands in 2028.”

Tempelmeyer noted that there would be a zero-rate increase in electric, water, or WPC/sewer.

Board members will review the budget at the next BPW meeting Aug. 30.