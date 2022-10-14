BPW discusses downtown study

Members of the Beatrice Board of Public Works discussed an upcoming evaluation of Highway 136 that could reshape downtown.

The BPW discussed the project during a brief meeting this week, where board members asked Street Superintendent Jason Moore about the study to potentially reroute Highway 136 one block south to Market Street through the downtown area.

In 2011, RDG Planning was hired to develop a master plan for the downtown area. Part of that plan included a change to the highway system, and proposed moving the highway south from Second to Eighth streets.

That portion of the study failed to gain traction a decade ago, but earlier this month the council approved a new study to take another look at moving the highway.

“There’s already a design for the reroute for Market Street that was about 10 years old,” Moore said on Wednesday. "My guess is they’ll go off a similar design with roundabouts on both ends, and really they’d have to replace Market Street with concrete… There would be some changes that would have to be made. There’s a lot of work that has to be done before we get there.”

Beatrice City Attorney Taylor Rivera added there’s more to the study than just moving the highway.

“Part of that reroute study also looks into beautification of the downtown area with Court Street and that whole area,” he said. “It discusses the parking and what you can do to make sure that’s better and all that stuff.”

The council’s agreement for the study was with Olsson Associates for $36,750, and is expected to start in November.

Public meetings will be held sometime after the holiday season, and the study is expected to be finished next July.

When last discussed in 2014, it was estimated moving the highway south one block through downtown would cost around $5 million.