BPW discusses energy management

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met to approve the agreement for Omaha Public Power District to perform management services for the City’s share of output from the Cottonwood Wind project during its Wednesday, Jan. 12 meeting.

In the last few years, the City held a contract with Tenaska to manage the Cottonwood Wind asset near Hastings.

“That contract went up,” Tobias Tempelmeyer, city administrator, said. “We went out and looked at some other providers… OPPD came back and had a very good price for us. And so we’ve already given Tenaska notice that we’re terminating.”

The board approved a resolution executing the Marketing Services Agreement between Beatrice and OPPD.

The board also heard reports from the city administrator, engineer and water superintendent.

Tempelmeyer said bids for the city’s Lincoln Street project are under review now.

“We ended up with two proposals with that project,” he said. “We did interviews… I anticipate we will bring it back to this board at the next meeting for approval.”

James Burroughs, city engineer, said concrete construction on Lincoln and 4th Street will go out next week. He said a project to pave an alley between Arthur and Garfield and 10th and 11th will go out this week.

“We’re sitting pretty good in terms of projects being ready for this year,” Burroughs said.

Steve Kelley, Beatrice water superintendent, said the city has dealt with several water main breaks recently.

“What usually happens is we had that extremely cold weather … and then you get this warm stuff,” Kelley said. “All these water mains that are breaking are cast iron.”

Kelley said cast iron, used until the mid-1970s, is inferior to ductile iron. He said the rapid cooling and warming of the ground causes it to shift, which increases the chances of water main breaks.

The next regular BPW meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 12 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

