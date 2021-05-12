BPW discusses railing project at West Court Street bridge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Darin Baehr asked if the railings are powder coated, and city engineer James Burroughs explained that while that was the initial plan, in researching with manufacturers from the Antelope Valley Projects in Lincoln, they found powder coating was not the best option.

“Some of that railing, if you’ve ever seen the paint on there, that just came off in sheets. That’s what they did, they powder coated those,” Burroughs explained. “They just found that it didn’t work, so we went with a galvanizing process with epoxy-coated paint, and they found that worked better than the powder coating.”

Board Chairman Dave Eskra asked if the city was planning to do anything with the concrete dividers along the bridge, since traffic is already being diverged for the railing project.

Tempelmeyer said that the city is in charge of the bridge’s railing and sidewalk, and that the state is in charge of everything else.

“So we’ll have this beautiful railing sitting there that we put down, and we have kind of trashy looking concrete dividers?” Eskra asked.

Moore said Eskra would be surprised how many phone calls he’s gotten from the public about fixing the pot holes along the expansion joints of the bridge, as well.

“People are like ‘Why aren’t you fixing them? Why are you spending money on rails when you should be fixing the bridge deck?’ Because the bridge deck is state maintenance, not city maintenance, and if we fix it, then they’re going to expect us to fix it every other time,” Moore said. “So this is one of those times where I’m going to stay out of it. Everyone that comes to me, I’m sending to the state, and I’m sending to the state in Lincoln, not the state up here, so that will speed things up.”

