The Board of Public Works discussed the Saturday, July 29 storm during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The high winds that reached up to 80 mph caused tree damage throughout Beatrice and the area, as well as knocking out power to nearly 3,000 electric customers.

Street Superintendent Jason Moore said he received his first call of a down tree at around 10 a.m. that morning.

“We knew there were trees coming down during the storm,” he said. “When the crews got out, we generally looked for trees that were uprooted across the streets. We started on the highways and worked on the higher traffic streets and then the other streets.”

Moore said the crews were looking curb to curb. If a branch it was in the street, the branch would be loaded up and hauled off. Trees were pushed to the side and on Monday the crews came back, cut it up and hauled it off if it was in the right of way.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said anyone who dragged branches to the street or stacked debris in the street would be contacted by the city.

“The Community Development Department will send out letters if there is a code violation,” he said. “The person will have five days to correct it and if it’s not cleared, the city will go back and clear it, but will send a bill.”

A tree dump site was opened at First and Ella streets on Saturday. It was open for five days.

Any tree debris can be taken to the landfill for a $5 fee for a pick-up load. The compost site is also available to take tree limbs.

Anyone with questions should call the landfill at 402-223-2267.