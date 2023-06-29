The Board of Public Works voted to recommend a resolution amending the one-year and six-year road and street improvement plan for 2023 to the mayor and city council during the Wednesday noon meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said every year the city does the one-year and six-year road and street improvement plan.

“The plan lays out the projects that we want to do every year,” he said. “The format has changed and when it’s due. We had talked about the Highway 136 access point for the U-Stop that is being built. The state would like us to amend our plan and add that on as a project.”

City Engineer James Burroughs said there are several hurdles to amending the plan.

“First it goes to the district engineer for approval before it goes to the controlled access committee,” he said. “At any point they can ask for a traffic study or more information. They can also grant the approval with conditions.”

Burroughs said it is unknown how long it would take to receive approval.

The city is providing access to the convenience store from Scott Street without any changes to the street plan.

Tempelmeyer noted that discussions on the cost share of the program would happen at a later time