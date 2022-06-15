BPW discusses weekend storm, summer projects

The Beatrice Board of Public Works discussed the weekend storm and summer projects during its meeting this week.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said summertime comes with many projects, including work on the City office drive through.

“The drive through has been done,” he said. “Once we opened it up, the subbase was a little worse than we anticipated. So we’ll just have to do a little more work on that.”

Tempelmeyer said work on 14th and Lincoln Street is starting this week.

The BPW also reflected on the storm that tore through Gage County during the weekend. Wymore and Gage County met the criteria to declare a disaster proclamation.

Baseball-sized hail fell in parts of Beatrice.

“I’m amazed at how spotty that large hail was,” Board Chairman Dave Eskra said. “I just didn’t realize that you could destroy 26 cars in the mall and at Play Azul, and two blocks away there’s barely anything.”

Overall, Beatrice suffered much less damage than Wymore. A power outage affected about 500 customers, but City crews restored power within hours.

Crews from Beatrice’s Electric, Water and Street departments traveled to Wymore to assist power recovery and cleanup.

