BPW meets to review utility rate survey

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met to discuss a Nebraska Municipal Power Pool rate survey during on Wednesday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the survey’s annual statistics reflect ranking of typical bills by utility for each rate service class and usage level.

“NMPP does a rate survey every year that the City participates in,” Tempelmeyer said. “They have people fill it out from a number of states. And we just kind of look at it, basically at how Beatrice is trending. Overall, how do we see things moving? This year, we see our ranking continue to get better and better just across the board... It helps show us how we’re managing our system compared to our peers. We’re taking every effort we can to keep our costs low and pass some savings back to our customers.”

Tempelmeyer said the survey results show that Beatrice makes its utilities efficient and affordable. He said the Electric Department hasn’t had a rate increase since 2015.

“It shows us we’re doing a good job of managing our system,” he said. “We keep our costs and rates low for our customers.”

Tempelmeyer also discussed city projects, including a large street improvement on 11th Street.

“The big overlay project at 11th Street, that’s the $400,000 project, it is technically over budget for this year,” he said. “However, based on when the contractor is expected to be in Beatrice to do the work, you’ll see it re-budgeted for next year. And we had some other projects that came in under budget this year. So between dollars we’ve already allocated this year and the savings from a couple other projects, we’ll be able to re-budget next year and have that project paid for. We think the contractor will be in October or November to do concrete work, and they will come back the next spring or summertime to do the actual asphalt.”

The next BPW meeting will be held on Thursday, March 17th at noon in the City Hall conference room.

