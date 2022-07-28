BPW mulls summer projects, updates to utility disconnection policy

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met to discuss a procedural policy on utility disconnections and to hear from City department managers on summer projects.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer discussed updates to the BPW Policy #159, which governs utility disconnections.

“What we’re proposing is just a couple of updates on the disconnection policy,” Tempelmeyer said. “One is adding a clause that gives the BPW the right to disconnect for anything that falls in State statute or City code. The City code has a provision in there that says that they can disconnect for non-payment of garbage bills, which was not included in the BPW policy… The other change in there is the State statute that requires you to have a certain appeals process if someone wants to appeal their utility bill.

"In there, we had that they appealed to the to the BPW office manager. That position was held by Janet Byars, who’s been gone for a while. That position was never re-filled, so we switched it to the finance director, who will hear the first level of appeal.”

If the party was still dissatisfied by the outcome of their appeal, they could appeal on to Tempelmeyer.

The BPW also heard project updates from City Engineer James Burroughs, Electric Superintendent Pat Feist, Water Superintendent Steve Kelley and Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore.

Burroughs said projects on Lincoln Street are rapping up.

Feist discussed work City crews did on Runza, shutting off power to the building before its demolition on Wednesday. A new Runza building will replace the ruins in the same lot.

Kelley, who has now worked for the City for 50 years, discussed the project on Beatrice’s water tower, which will involve temporarily removing the cellular antennas.

“The water tower is scheduled to be painted next week,” he said. “…It’s crunch time.”

Moore said his crews are busy with concrete work in the city.

“We ought to be done with concrete this week, and then we’ll jump over to asphalt,” he said.

The next regular BPW meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, at 12 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.