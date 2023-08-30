The Board of Public Works approved its budgets for the next two fiscal years, and they will now go before the the mayor and City Council for final approval.

City Administrator and BPW Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said the budget packets had been provided two weeks prior.

Board member Craig Zarybnicky asked why there was a shortfall in all departments during the next year.

“All the departments are short,” he said.

Tempelmeyer explained that some of the departments have ordered large items that are expected to be delivered or there are bigger projects planned.

Electric superintendent Pat Feist said he had transformers that had been ordered two years prior.

“We’re hoping they come in this year,” he said. “Transformers are two years out and a lot more expensive. We also base our estimates for revenue on weather patterns.”

Chairman Bob Moran asked several questions of department superintendents.

The city is expecting to issue bonds on larger projects in 2025 according to Tempelmeyer.

Board members talked about expenses with the new elementary school, street maintenance and future projects.

The BPW budget includes streets, water pollution control (WPC), electric and water.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposed budget at the Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting.