BPW recommends resolution on NDOT classification map

Members of the BPW Board met on Wednesday and voted to recommend a resolution adopting the revised Nebraska Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) state functional classification map.

Tobias Tempelmeyer, City Administrator, said this is a project that the City started in 2020.

“It has been with the NDOT for two years waiting for approval,” he said.

James Burroughs, City Engineer, said there are two classifications of roadways.

“There is a national and a state classification. They do not match and I can’t tell you why,” he said. “We are only talking about state classifications.

“This tells us the general design parameters we use and the function of the roadway. It ultimately has an effect on dollars and the price of construction.”

Burroughs said the City has four main classifications used in the city and is determined by the amount of traffic on the roadway.

- Major arterial – highways.

- Other arterial – major corridors going through town.

- Collector Roadway – higher level of use, but not a major street.

- Other – local roads.

Classifications can be changed based on differences in function.

“The formula for funding we receive for roads has changed too,” he said.

He said the City and the County work together on classifications, but they are individually responsible for the roadways based on city or county designations.

The City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

As the meeting closed, Mayor Stan Wirth said he has enjoyed working with the BPW during the eight years and he appreciated the time the members of the board and department heads contribute.

“The City is a well-oiled machine,” Wirth said.

Bob Moran and Darin Baehr commented that they appreciated Wirth participating in the BPW meetings.

“You’re not required to attend, but we really appreciated your input,” Baehr said.