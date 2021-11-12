BPW recommends wastewater studies

The Beatrice Board of Public Works approved a trio of studies related to wastewater systems totaling more than $130,000 on Friday.

All of the agreements are with Olsson Associates, and will next go before the City Council for final approval.

First discussed was an evaluation of the grit handling system at the wastewater treatment facility, at a cost of $45,575.

“Basically, as water enters the wastewater treatment facility it goes into a wet well and is pumped through our pumps and then the next treatment line is grit removal,” explained City Engineer James Burroughs. “It’s just what it sounds like, your aggregates, sand, heavy inorganic particles in the wastewater stream that we need to take out. The reason why you take those out is one, they’re inorganic so you can’t treat them. Two, they’re abrasive. They have a tendency to destroy pumps and equipment that are downstream and three, they just take up space.”

Burroughs said the grit handling system is an important part of the treatment system, and that the current system is inadequate and doesn’t function properly.

If the study is approved by the council, it would be completed by May 2022.

The second study the BPW recommended was a $59,100 study for two of the city’s nine lift stations.

Burroughs said the lift stations currently use an outdated alarm system the BPW can no longer buy new parts for and has to find used replacements if something breaks.

“The type of alarm system on the lift stations is a dialer system,” he said. “If something goes wrong on lift station one it calls out to a phone number at the plant and whoever is on call to check it out... Instead of having a dialer system, we’ll be able to sit at the plant at some point and be able to see which pump is running, how often that pump is running, what are the alarms with that pump. That’s what we’re trying to get to.”

The study being recommended would examine two of the lift stations. It’s estimated once the study is done and a recommendation is made, upgrading the two stations could cost up to $250,000.

Burroughs plans to study two stations every year, and added the first round would likely be the most expensive. After those two, the city will know what kind of monitoring system it wants to upgrade the remaining seven stations to.

Finally, the BPW recommended a $27,000 study to develop a map of the city’s wastewater system.

BPW Manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city has a similar model already in place for the water department. The model would allow the department to plan wastewater service for new buildings and also help identify trouble areas before they become bigger problems.

“If I call (Burroughs) and say, ‘If I bring in a new building or prospect in the industrial park, can we handle that?’ he might say the plant can but we don’t know between the plant and the business if the lift stations are sized correctly or if the pipes are. This is what that would tell you,” Tempelmeyer said.

Burroughs added incorrect slopes are also something the model could help identify.

“We’ve done a couple small models in areas where we’ve had some development,” he said. “But we haven’t had one that’s brought the whole town together and injected all the flows to see how is our system truly reacting and where are we at in terms of capacity.”

